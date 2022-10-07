Jaguar Launches Luxury Design Drives With Grand Designs New Zealand’s New Host, Tom Webster

For the first time in its history, producers of the hit television show Grand Designs New Zealand will throw open the doors of their favourite architectural gems for an exclusive public event featuring state-of-the-art Jaguar vehicles.

Coinciding with the seventh season of Grand Designs New Zealand, set to air on TVNZ 1 on October 18, Jaguar is launching a series of guided luxury drives across the country to showcase Aotearoa’s most magnificent homes.

The ‘Jaguar Design Drives’ will take guests behind the scenes to experience the innovation in design and architecture, guided by Grand Designs New Zealand’s new host, Tom Webster.

The British-born architect – known locally for his involvement in the design of The Hotel Britomart – will take intimate groups on guided tours of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch in all-electric Jaguar I-PACE and PHEV F-PACE, visiting houses hand-selected by Grand Designs New Zealand’s show producers.

The ‘Jaguar Design Drives’ will offer architecture enthusiasts and fans of the show a unique opportunity to explore some of New Zealand’s most outstanding architecture, complemented by a luxury driving experience.

Stepping into the role as the new show host, and guide of the ‘Jaguar Design Drives’, Tom said: “Grand Designs New Zealand is known for capturing remarkable builds and the extensive design journey involved with these diverse projects. I’m excited to welcome guests to experience these impressive homes firsthand – something that has never been done in the show's history.

“During the ‘Jaguar Design Drives’, we’ll be viewing truly unique homes, revealing some of the stand-out builds that have featured in previous episodes of the show, as well as a sneak peek at one of the incredible homes set to appear this season,” said Tom.

For each event, Tom will welcome guests at the local Jaguar dealership where they will collect the keys to a Jaguar I-PACE or F-PACE PHEV vehicle. Guests will then embark on the bespoke drive tours with Tom, making their way to four houses located around each city. Hearing about the intricate details of each design, guests will also enjoy an exquisite lunch, created by a local private chef.

Steve Kenchington, Jaguar Land Rover CEO, commented: “The 'Jaguar Design Drives' was a working title coined during the ideation phase of the activation with the belief that great design – be it automotive or architecture – is universal.

“Jaguar is passionate about championing innovation, it's at the heart of everything we do, so we’re thrilled to be collaborating with Grand Designs New Zealand to create an event for design enthusiasts to enjoy,” Steve adds.

The first two events will kick off in Auckland on Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th October. On the drives, guests will be given exclusive access to houses in Muriwai, Central Auckland and Whitford, including the staggeringly beautiful Burnt Pavilion home, featured in the show’s fifth season. Lunch will be created by rising star Hercules Noble, known for his iconic sourdough, pop-ups and private chef dining experiences.

Wellington will follow on Saturday 5th November, where guests will explore homes as far as the Kapiti Coast. Among the four locations will be the Cliffhanger House, built on a precarious 45-degree cliff face in the suburb of Northland. Private Chef, Sam Pope will prepare lunch for guests, using carefully sourced seasonal and organic produce.

The final drive event will take place in Christchurch on Saturday 12th November. Guests will head to homes in sought-after locations around the city, including Scarborough, Riccarton and Tai Tapu, and the award-winning Copper Curve House in Cass Bay admired for its bold sculptural form. Chef Giulio Sturla, from Mapu test kitchen, will serve a lunch menu using locally sourced and in-season food.

Event Details

Location: Auckland

Dates: Saturday 29th October and Sunday 30th October

Time: From 9am

Location: Wellington

Date: Saturday 5th November

Time: From 9am

Location: Christchurch

Date: Saturday 12th November

Time: From 9am

Tickets cost $1,500 for two people, including a full-day Jaguar loan, light refreshments on arrival and lunch at one of the featured homes. To purchase tickets, visit iTICKET.

© Scoop Media

