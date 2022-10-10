New Auckland Mayor And Council An Opportunity For Business

Incoming Mayor Wayne Brown and the new Council represent a welcome chance for a reset with Auckland business, says Auckland Business Chamber CEO, Simon Bridges.

“Mayor Brown has made clear on the campaign trail he has an empathy for the private sector and wants to see both businesses succeed and more solutions coming from business. This is music to our ears.

“It’s clear that Mayor Brown has picked up on the concerns of Aucklanders – with transport at the front of the queue – and business organisations like the Chamber are ready to partner with him and the Council to put in place solutions that can really make a difference. We also look forward to seeing a more pro-business approach where businesses are allowed and enabled to grow, solve and succeed.”

