Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Auckland Mayor And Council An Opportunity For Business

Monday, 10 October 2022, 5:03 am
Press Release: Auckland Business Chamber

Incoming Mayor Wayne Brown and the new Council represent a welcome chance for a reset with Auckland business, says Auckland Business Chamber CEO, Simon Bridges.

“Mayor Brown has made clear on the campaign trail he has an empathy for the private sector and wants to see both businesses succeed and more solutions coming from business. This is music to our ears.

“It’s clear that Mayor Brown has picked up on the concerns of Aucklanders – with transport at the front of the queue – and business organisations like the Chamber are ready to partner with him and the Council to put in place solutions that can really make a difference. We also look forward to seeing a more pro-business approach where businesses are allowed and enabled to grow, solve and succeed.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Business Chamber on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Geoscience Society: New Web Site Promotes Protection Of New Zealand’s Amazing Natural Features
A new website aimed at assisting local and regional councils identify and protect our irreplaceable geoheritage, has been launched this week by the Geoscience Society of New Zealand... More>>



ComCom: Final Decision Values Chorus Regulated Asset Base At $5.4 Billion
The Commerce Commission (the Commission) has today issued its final decision on the value of the assets Chorus uses for delivering regulated fibre services to New Zealand consumers. This is known as the Regulatory Asset Base (RAB)... More>>

Reserve Bank: Continued Monetary Tightening
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 3.5 percent from 3.0 percent. The Committee agreed it remains appropriate to continue... More>>


Straterra: Tinkering With ETS Settings Could Spell Disaster
Tinkering with price settings in the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) will create major uncertainties and cost increases for Kiwi households and businesses, says Straterra CEO Josie Vidal... More>>



NZ Forest Owners' Association: Biogenic Methane Issue ‘Alarming’ But Forestry Helps
The Forest Owners Association says the highlighting of biogenic methane discharges, in a report just issued by the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment... More>>


Commerce Commission: Warns The Better Packaging Co For Attempted Customer Allocation
The Commerce Commission has issued warnings to The Better Packaging Co Limited (Better Packaging) and one of its directors, Rebecca Percasky, following an investigation into an attempted customer allocation agreement... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 