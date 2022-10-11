Segway GT-Series Packs In High-performance Specs, Accelerates To 48kph In Just 3.9 Seconds

Segway today launched the latest in its GT-Series into the New Zealand market. The eye-wateringly fast, high-performance GT1 and GT2 SuperScooters are available exclusively at all PB Tech stores nationwide and online with, pre-orders also opening today. The pre-order price is $4,549.00 for the GT1 and $6,100.00 for the GT2, with free gift bundles being offered for both SuperScooter models during the pre-order period.

Segway Ninebot GT1 SuperScooter (left) and Segway Ninebot GT2 SuperScooter (right)

The perfect combination of high speed, quality performance, and long-distance range makes the Segway GT-Series a thrill seeker’s dream.

Different performance modes offer the rider the option to choose their own riding experience, switching between Eco, Drive, Sport or Race mode to best suit the terrain.

In the GT2's Race Mode, its lightning-fast acceleration from 0 to 48 kph in 3.9 seconds make this a real racing machine that offers the most exciting rides.

Paired with a modern and sophisticated look, the Segway GT1 and GT2 are high-performance kick-scooters that offer phenomenal off-road capability as well as a comfortable ride. Key features include hydraulic disc brakes, front and rear hydraulic suspensions, and Segway Dynamic Traction Control (SDTC) [1]. The all-new SDTC system allows torque adjustment between the two motors to increase traction on slippery roads for better performance and safety.

While both models offer different capabilities, they key difference to note is the ultra-powerful dual 1500W motors with a peak power output of 6000W that the GT2 model operates, allowing the GT2 to reach ultra-high speeds.

The GT2 also introduces the world's first transparent PM OLED display, showing speed, motor power, battery life, range, drive mode and SDTC information.

Segway Pacific Sales Manager, Apple Dong, is excited to bring the GT-Series to the New Zealand market. “This is a real high-performance supercar packed into a KickScooter and we’re expecting this one to fly off our shelves, following the popularity of previous Segway models, and as more city- dwellers look to multi-modal transport options. With the GT1 and GT2 from PB Tech New Zealand, people can get the ultimate travel experience in a KickScooter, as well as the thrill of the top speeds in the market.”

The Segway GT-Series is now available exclusively at all PB Tech stores nationwide, with the pre-orders closing on 7th November 2022. The Segway GT-Series pre-orders are being paired with gift bundles valued up to $628.[2]

For more information and full product specs on the Segway Ninebot GT-Series, please visit the PB Tech website:

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/brand/Segway?sfr=segway

Key highlights[3]

6 Different Modes

The rider has the ability to select different riding modes (Park, Eco, Sport, Race) with the option to select the exclusive “Boost mode” for blasting speed and “Walk mode” for easier maneuvering.

Two Wheel Drive (2WD) Air Cooled Hub Motor

The ultra-powerful dual 1500W motors with a peak power output of 6000W enables a top speed of up to 70 kph and 0-48kph acceleration in only 3.9 seconds*

Massive-capacity Battery with Cooling System

Equipped with a 1512Wh high-performance battery with HeatFlux Multi-layer cooling system, the Segway SuperScooter GT-Series reaches a range of up to 90 km.

Great Off-road Capability & A Real Comfortable Ride

Supercar level designed, Suspension System, GT-Series features a double-wishbone suspension in the front and a trailing-arm suspension in the rear of the scooter to ensure a safe and comfortable ride on off-road.

Hydraulic Disc Brake

Features a powerful braking system that includes both front and rear hydraulic brakes with double pistons and 5.5 inches (140mm) ventilation discs.

11-Inch Tubeless Self-Sealing Tires

The Segway Electric KickScooter GT-Series has two 11-inch tubeless all-season tires with 3.6-inch (92mm) width and self-sealing function. The 0.1 - 0.2 inch (3mm - 6mm) self-repair seal inside the tires withstands multiple punctures without leaks.

SDTC (Segway ESP)

Segway engineered a unique Segway Dynamic Traction Control System (SDTC, Segway ESP) to prevent wheels idling under gravel and slippery road, and to obtain better handling while turning on high speed.

PM-OLED Transparent Display

GT2 is equipped with the world’s first transparent PM PLED display.

Twin-Charging Technology

GT2 contains 2 chargers in standard to speed up the charging time or be fit to 2 charging facilities.

Aluminum Alloy Frame

The aircraft grade lightweight aluminum alloy frame, ensuring the best body durability.

Bright LED Lights

Designed with safety in mind, GT-Series is equipped with 900 Lumens LED front light, LED daytime running light, and turning signal lights in the front and rear of the scooter.

Driving Modes

Park Mode (0 kph)

Walk Mode (Speed Limit 6 kph)

Eco Mode (Speed Limit 40 kph)

Sport Mode (Speed Limit 70 kph)

Race Mode (Speed Limit 70 kph)

Boost Mode (No Speed Limit in Any Mode)

Notes:

*All pricing below is in NZD and includes GST. Pre-release pricing is available until 7th November 2022.

Product Pre-release Price Retail Price Segway Ninebot GT1 SuperScooter $4,549.00 + Free GT1 Gift Bundle worth $498.00 $4,799.00 Exposure Torch & 100% Helmet Joystick Mk15 with Helmet Mount & Altis Gravel Helmet GT1 Gift Bundle added with pre-order $498.00 Segway Ninebot GT2 SuperScooter $6,099.99 + Free GT2 Gift Bundle worth $628.00 $6,499.00 Exposure Torch & 100% Helmet Diable Mk12 with Helmet Mount & Altis Fidlock Helmet GT2 Gift Bundle added with pre-order $628.00

About Segway:

Segway is the worldwide leader in personal transportation. Founded in 1999 by renowned inventor, Dean Kamen, Segway has always strived to provide high-quality, safe, and reliable products for its customers.

Segway Ninebot is a global enterprise in the field of intelligent short-distance transportation and service robots. The company’s businesses are international, selling products in more than 80 countries and regions. Ninebot’s corporate valuation has exceeded $1.5 billion USD. With world-renowned intellectual property, Segway-Ninebot aims to lead the users and the entire industry into the future.

BRAXTON DINNAN (SHE/ HER)

Account Executive

M +64 27 585 9600

PORTER NOVELLI

100 College Hill, Ponsonby, Auckland | PO Box 108 188, Symonds St, Auckland 1150

E Braxton.Dinnan@porternovelli.kiwi

W www.porternovelli.kiwi

[1] The Segway Dynamic Traction Control (SDTC) is achieved with the Segway Ninebot GT2 SuperScooter.

[2] GT2

© Scoop Media

