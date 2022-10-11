Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

A Brand-new Marketplace For The Very Latest Satellite And Earth Observation Imagery

Tuesday, 11 October 2022, 9:27 am
Press Release: Critchlow Geospatial

Critchlow Geospatial are today delighted to announce the launch of New Zealand’s first satellite imagery marketplace.

Recent advances in optics, remote sensing, artificial intelligence, machine learning and cloud computing mean that satellite imagery (and its ever-growing catalogue of derived data) is now more powerful and accessible than ever before.

Today’s satellite imagery is not just high resolution optical imagery either, it now includes multi (and hyper) spectral capabilities that can distinguish between materials on the Earth’s surface, as well as Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) that can penetrate through clouds, smoke and darkness of night.

The New Zealand Satellite Imagery Marketplace will make it easier for businesses and organisations to kickstart or ramp up their satellite imagery journey by providing knowledge, tools and insights as a one-stop online resource. With flexible new business models around the licenses for software and data, the Marketplace will make it much easier for agritech, farmers, horticulturalists, planners, engineers and GIS specialists who serve those industries to access satellite imagery in a timely and automated manner, often via web-based and self-service subscription models.

Critchlow Geospatial Group Managing Director, Steve Critchlow says that the launch of the New Zealand Satellite Imagery Marketplace coincides with the commercial maturation of the technology and the imminent need for innovation in accelerating the transition to a low carbon economy.

“Earth observation via satellite imagery and its derived data is at the forefront of green policy and the shift to low carbon activity and emissions reduction.

“For any organisation that is serious about reducing their carbon footprint, using satellite imagery lessens the reliance on commissioning polluting aircraft for aerial imagery, as well as the requirement for many physical site visits. As part of a low carbon strategy, it will help organisations reduce their emissions and enable them to achieve their Net Zero targets much more expediently,” says Critchlow.

However, with new satellites and technology being launched all the time, it's a complicated proposition to keep up with the rapid pace of change not to mention all the new players entering the market, and this is where the New Zealand Satellite Imagery Marketplace does all the heavy lifting.

Each provider in the Marketplace has been carefully hand-selected by Critchlow Geospatial to ensure the most comprehensive range of satellite services available today. Current providers include, Maxar, NTT Data, Pixxel, SI Imaging, Head Aerospace, Capella Space, Satellogic and SpaceWill.

With the satellite Earth observation market expected to grow globally to US$7.88 billion by 2030, almost every industry sector in New Zealand will benefit from next-generation satellite imagery and its derived data. The New Zealand Satellite Imagery Marketplace will enable the accelerated adoption of this innovative and essential technology.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Critchlow Geospatial on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Retail NZ: Minor Improvements In Retail Outlook But Inflationary Pressures Remain
The latest Retail Radar report from Retail NZ shows that inflationary pressures will continue with a further 5 percent increase expected in prices in the next three months, with the influences behind price increases measured for the first time... More>>


Geoscience Society: New Web Site Promotes Protection Of New Zealand’s Amazing Natural Features
A new website aimed at assisting local and regional councils identify and protect our irreplaceable geoheritage, has been launched this week by the Geoscience Society of New Zealand... More>>



ComCom: Final Decision Values Chorus Regulated Asset Base At $5.4 Billion
The Commerce Commission (the Commission) has today issued its final decision on the value of the assets Chorus uses for delivering regulated fibre services to New Zealand consumers. This is known as the Regulatory Asset Base (RAB)... More>>



BusinessNZ: Wage Pressure Feeds Inflation
Increasing the wage thresholds for international skills and talent is unnecessary and will feed inflation, says BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope. "In the current environment of extreme skill shortages, high inflation... More>>


Straterra: Tinkering With ETS Settings Could Spell Disaster
Tinkering with price settings in the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) will create major uncertainties and cost increases for Kiwi households and businesses, says Straterra CEO Josie Vidal... More>>



NZ Forest Owners' Association: Biogenic Methane Issue ‘Alarming’ But Forestry Helps
The Forest Owners Association says the highlighting of biogenic methane discharges, in a report just issued by the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 