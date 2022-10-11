Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Retail Card Spending Up In September

Tuesday, 11 October 2022, 10:22 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

Retail card spending rose 1.4 percent in September 2022, when adjusted for seasonal effects, Stats NZ said today.

Spending rose across a majority of retail industries, with the largest contribution coming from consumables, up $20 million (0.8 percent). Consumables include items such as groceries (supermarkets) and liquor.

“People continued to spend more on items such as food and liquor. This is the third consecutive monthly increase for consumables,” business performance manager Ricky Ho said.

“We’ve seen food prices going up in the past few months, which can impact card spending on groceries.”

