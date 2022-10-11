Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

RBNZ Releases Annual Report 2021 To 2022

Tuesday, 11 October 2022, 1:56 pm
Press Release: Reserve Bank

Governor Adrian Orr says Te Pūtea Matua has remained focused on supporting New Zealand’s economic recovery through the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the global and domestic economic environment remains challenging, including ongoing inflationary pressures, the Reserve Bank progressed core areas of work to support New Zealand’s financial stability.

“In the period covered by this Annual Report we have assisted in delivering a sound and efficient financial system, a robust and fit-for-purpose payment and settlement systems and money and cash availability for New Zealand’s needs.”

A highlight has been the implementation of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand Act 2021, ensuring we continue to evolve into a modern, agile and transparent central bank while strengthening our governance arrangements and accountability.

We’re also responding to societal challenges, by launching a work programme to better understand Māori access to capital in the New Zealand economy and taking action to understand and mitigate the risks of climate change to financial stability.

We have made continued progress on our transformation as per our 5-year funding agreement signed with the Minister of Finance in June 2020. This agreement enables us to invest in people, capability and capacity so we can sustain a central bank that is t for the future. This includes our enforcement and supervisory activity to strengthen the financial system, and in our digital capability, which ensures we have technology and systems that meet our needs.

“I encourage everyone to read this Annual Report, consider what has been delivered and where we could do more, and to share your views and ideas with us,” says Mr Orr.

Read the Annual Report

