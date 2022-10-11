Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Otago Farmer Fined $12,000 And Banned From Owning Cattle For Serious Welfare Problems

Tuesday, 11 October 2022, 6:24 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Primary Industries

An Otago farmer has been fined $12,000 and banned from owning cattle for a range of welfare problems contributing to the death of over a dozen cattle.

Carolyn Sybil Ireland (55) was sentenced in the Dunedin District Court, after pleading guilty to four charges under the Animal Welfare Act, including reckless ill treatment and ill treatment of animals, following a successful prosecution by the Ministry for Primary Industries.

She was fined $3000 on each of the four charges, along with being disqualified from owning or being in charge of cattle for five years. She was also ordered pay costs of $11,179.29 for veterinarians, cattle yard hire, musterers and trailer hire.

“Most people in charge of agricultural animals do the right thing – ensuring they receive timely veterinarian care and plenty of quality feed. Carolyn Ireland failed these animals – something that was evident during our intervention,” says MPI Regional Manager, Animal Welfare and NAIT Compliance, Murray Pridham.

Carolyn Ireland’s farm at Omimi has about 60 sheep and had about 150 cattle when MPI inspectors attended the property in September 2021. They found serious problems including a lack of pasture, supplementary feed and six dead cattle lying in various areas of her land. Veterinarians concluded they were underweight and would have suffered prolonged pain and suffering before death.

Additionally, six pregnant heifers also had to be euthanised as they were too small to deliver a calf without suffering pain, distress, and eventual death. Furthermore, in October 2021 when all animals were mustered, four other emaciated cows were humanely euthanised.

“Since 2013, MPI has intervened several times at this farm because of animal welfare issues. It’s particularly disappointing to find such a poor situation when we’ve invested many hours and resources into trying to get Carolyn Ireland to do the right thing for her animals.

“When we find evidence of deliberate cruelty or welfare abuse – we will prosecute, and today’s sentence is the result of having exhausted all other methods of trying to improve animal welfare at her farm.”

Mr Pridham says Carolyn Ireland has been cooperative with an order to destock her property of all cattle.

In addition to the animal welfare offences, Carolyn Ireland was also fined $3,000 for failing to register 21 cows into the animal tracing NAIT system, something that is critical given the threat of foot and mouth disease.

MPI strongly encourages any member of the public who is aware of animal ill-treatment or cruelty to report it to the MPI animal welfare complaints freephone 0800 00 83 33.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry of Primary Industries on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


STATE Insurance: Damaged And Lost Phones Cost New Zealanders $13.5 Million Every Year
Damaged and lost mobile phones cost New Zealanders an average of $13.5 million every year, State Insurance can reveal. The figure is based on the 35,899 contents insurance claims State received for mobile phones over the past two and half years... More>>

Retail NZ: Minor Improvements In Retail Outlook But Inflationary Pressures Remain
The latest Retail Radar report from Retail NZ shows that inflationary pressures will continue with a further 5 percent increase expected in prices in the next three months, with the influences behind price increases measured for the first time... More>>


Geoscience Society: New Web Site Promotes Protection Of New Zealand’s Amazing Natural Features
A new website aimed at assisting local and regional councils identify and protect our irreplaceable geoheritage, has been launched this week by the Geoscience Society of New Zealand... More>>


Statistics: Retail Card Spending Up In September
Retail card spending rose 1.4 percent in September 2022, when adjusted for seasonal effects, Stats NZ said today. Spending rose across a majority of retail industries... More>>


BusinessNZ: Wage Pressure Feeds Inflation
Increasing the wage thresholds for international skills and talent is unnecessary and will feed inflation, says BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope. "In the current environment of extreme skill shortages, high inflation... More>>


Straterra: Tinkering With ETS Settings Could Spell Disaster
Tinkering with price settings in the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) will create major uncertainties and cost increases for Kiwi households and businesses, says Straterra CEO Josie Vidal... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 