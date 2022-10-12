Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kiwi Brand To Open Its Largest Playland In Brewtown, Wellington

Wednesday, 12 October 2022, 11:09 am
Press Release: Chipmunks

Chipmunks Playland & Café is a kiwi brand that is set to launch a newly redesigned flagship store in Brewtown, Wellington. This new franchise will be the 16th store in New Zealand and the 31st store in Australasia. It's been our vision for a while to launch a flagship store in the capital city which would provide children a fun safe space for them to play. The 1000m2 playland will offer families in the region a new destination to party and play. We plan to unveil our brand new redesign with a grand opening in mid-December 2022, with a secured date coming soon.

"Chipmunks Brewtown will mark new beginnings for us as a brand as we gear up to launch in the United States." Lance Spence

We have gone big and bold for Brewtown, with a complete redesign that will be the gold standard for Chipmunks Playland & Café. This new look has been brought to life in less than two years, with a new team joining the head office family to ensure it's a success.

We have dramatically reshaped our business from the ground up with a playful modern, clean, and inviting look across the entire fit-out. We have tailored our new architectural design to have softer edges throughout the centre to make it more inviting to our younger customers. In addition, we have implemented new safety zones, each with its own unique feature, from our interactive walkway and mega slide to our enormous multi-level play structure. We have also redesigned our signage, stationery and training services to ensure our new Franchise Partners are equipped to succeed.

Chipmunks is all about the kids. That's why our play structure has also been upgraded to become an imaginative world of our mascot, Charlie the Chipmunk.

For more exclusive press release information, imagery and brand guidelines, please contact us at marketing@chipmunksplayland.com

About Chipmunks Playland & Café

Chipmunks Playland & Café has been operating since 1996, starting in Christchurch and then firmly establishing itself throughout the country and Australia. Chipmunks offers its customers unlimited play with every admission entry, seven days a week. The company's mission has always been to provide a secure, safe, and fun environment for all children between 0-11 years.

Learn more at chipmunksfranchise.com/our-story

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Chipmunks on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


STATE Insurance: Damaged And Lost Phones Cost New Zealanders $13.5 Million Every Year
Damaged and lost mobile phones cost New Zealanders an average of $13.5 million every year, State Insurance can reveal. The figure is based on the 35,899 contents insurance claims State received for mobile phones over the past two and half years... More>>

Retail NZ: Minor Improvements In Retail Outlook But Inflationary Pressures Remain
The latest Retail Radar report from Retail NZ shows that inflationary pressures will continue with a further 5 percent increase expected in prices in the next three months, with the influences behind price increases measured for the first time... More>>


Geoscience Society: New Web Site Promotes Protection Of New Zealand’s Amazing Natural Features
A new website aimed at assisting local and regional councils identify and protect our irreplaceable geoheritage, has been launched this week by the Geoscience Society of New Zealand... More>>


Statistics: Retail Card Spending Up In September
Retail card spending rose 1.4 percent in September 2022, when adjusted for seasonal effects, Stats NZ said today. Spending rose across a majority of retail industries... More>>


BusinessNZ: Wage Pressure Feeds Inflation
Increasing the wage thresholds for international skills and talent is unnecessary and will feed inflation, says BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope. "In the current environment of extreme skill shortages, high inflation... More>>


Straterra: Tinkering With ETS Settings Could Spell Disaster
Tinkering with price settings in the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) will create major uncertainties and cost increases for Kiwi households and businesses, says Straterra CEO Josie Vidal... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 