Kiwi Brand To Open Its Largest Playland In Brewtown, Wellington

Chipmunks Playland & Café is a kiwi brand that is set to launch a newly redesigned flagship store in Brewtown, Wellington. This new franchise will be the 16th store in New Zealand and the 31st store in Australasia. It's been our vision for a while to launch a flagship store in the capital city which would provide children a fun safe space for them to play. The 1000m2 playland will offer families in the region a new destination to party and play. We plan to unveil our brand new redesign with a grand opening in mid-December 2022, with a secured date coming soon.

"Chipmunks Brewtown will mark new beginnings for us as a brand as we gear up to launch in the United States." Lance Spence

We have gone big and bold for Brewtown, with a complete redesign that will be the gold standard for Chipmunks Playland & Café. This new look has been brought to life in less than two years, with a new team joining the head office family to ensure it's a success.

We have dramatically reshaped our business from the ground up with a playful modern, clean, and inviting look across the entire fit-out. We have tailored our new architectural design to have softer edges throughout the centre to make it more inviting to our younger customers. In addition, we have implemented new safety zones, each with its own unique feature, from our interactive walkway and mega slide to our enormous multi-level play structure. We have also redesigned our signage, stationery and training services to ensure our new Franchise Partners are equipped to succeed.

Chipmunks is all about the kids. That's why our play structure has also been upgraded to become an imaginative world of our mascot, Charlie the Chipmunk.

For more exclusive press release information, imagery and brand guidelines, please contact us at marketing@chipmunksplayland.com

About Chipmunks Playland & Café

Chipmunks Playland & Café has been operating since 1996, starting in Christchurch and then firmly establishing itself throughout the country and Australia. Chipmunks offers its customers unlimited play with every admission entry, seven days a week. The company's mission has always been to provide a secure, safe, and fun environment for all children between 0-11 years.

Learn more at chipmunksfranchise.com/our-story

© Scoop Media

