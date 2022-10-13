Fronde Looks To New Trans-Tasman Opportunities After Acquisition By Seisma Group

Fronde Systems Group Ltd (“Fronde”) today announced that Australian IT business, Seisma Group has been successful in acquiring Fronde Systems Group and is now the sole shareholder.

Growing to a now 500+ personnel entity, Fronde and Seisma will be partnering to deliver a broader range of services to the New Zealand and Australian markets.

Jason Delamore, Fronde CEO says, "With 30 years of history in the IT services market, it was important to find the right organisation interested in partnering with or acquiring Fronde. The strategic fit had to be right for our long-standing shareholders and the combined strength and capabilities of both companies needed to create long-term value for our people and our customers. It became quickly apparent that the Seisma + Fronde combination was the best opportunity to realise that value and we are all excited about the acquisition potential."

Seisma CEO, Rob Hogeland adds, “Part of Seisma's growth objective has always been to secure a strategic investment to strengthen its presence in New Zealand. We approached Fronde because of the people, customer base and proven success. Part of our partnership will consist of opportunities for a more diverse range of clients and technologies. We’re excited to welcome Fronde into the Seisma Group as we work together to expand our breadth of services across the New Zealand marketplace. ”

Fronde was founded in 1992 as Synergy before changing its name to Fronde several years later. In 2020 it sold its NetSuite business to Australia's OnlineOne.

Seisma has acquired a number of partners, most recently Australian Salesforce partner Smartapps, one of the largest privately-owned Salesforce partners in Australia.



As part of Seisma, Fronde will continue using the power of technology to help more New Zealand and Australian businesses unlock their full potential. There will be no immediate changes to operational activity in New Zealand.

About Fronde

Cloud, technology and collaboration are at the core of everything we do. With 30 years of experience within IT across New Zealand and Australia and a team of 100+ people, we’re here to support you as you transform your business.

We are passionate about ensuring the solutions we deliver and support provide a return on investment, exceed customer expectations and make people’s jobs easier and more productive. We focus on assisting organisations improve their and their customer’s productivity while ensuring their data is secure and protected.

We’re outcomes-focused, agile, responsive and provide trusted and insightful results. Our philosophy is simple: partner with the world’s best, be fully present, and keep it simple — so you can get to a better future, faster.



About Seisma

Seisma Group believes in creating opportunities. Opportunities for rewarding work. Opportunities to join our mission to become the largest, 100% Australian and New Zealand-owned IT professional services group and to share our commitment to our local economy. Opportunities to commit to the environment, social responsibility and diversity and inclusion.

We are a Climate Active carbon neutral organisation and have joined the Pledge 1% promise to give back to less advantaged communities. Our focus is on becoming an employer of choice for like-minded individuals with a social conscience. Our workforce is expanding around Australia and New Zealand with clients across banking and finance, agriculture, entertainment, government and utilities - and growing!

