Frazer Barton Elected As New Zealand Law Society President

Frazer Barton will be the 33rd President of the New Zealand Law Society Te Kāhui Ture o Aotearoa after the Law Society’s Council unanimously endorsed him at their meeting earlier today.

Mr Barton is a partner at Anderson Lloyd and is based in Dunedin. He has served as the Vice President (South Island) on the Law Society Board since April 2020, and chairs the People and Capabilities Committee. Frazer has extensive governance experience outside the Law Society as well, serving on the boards and councils of the University of Otago, Columba College and Presbyterian Support Otago.

Mr Barton will also be the first South Island-based President of the Law Society since Austin Forbes KC in 1993-1996.

"It is a privilege to lead the Law Society and I thank my colleagues for their trust and confidence in me. Both the Law Society and the wider profession are going through a period of change and development, and I am honoured to have the chance to serve the legal community in the next stage of our journey," Mr Barton says.

"The last year has been a difficult time for the Law Society and the wider profession. We acknowledge that and our sights are now firmly focussed on the future.

"My focus is to ensure we embrace the opportunities we have ahead of us to shape and build a modern, inclusive and world-class profession.

"Our work to be a fit-for-now and fit-for-the-future regulator and voice for the profession continues. The modernisation of the Law Society - including the Independent Review, our new regulatory strategy, and our IT transformation programme - is already well underway. This work is critical to us transforming the organisation and maintaining the trust and confidence of the legal profession and the public.

"The broader work of the Law Society to protect the rule of law, advocate for access to justice and advise on law reform is crucial, as is supporting the work of our branches and sections across the country. I want to thank each and every one of our staff, our volunteers and our elected officials who work tirelessly each and every day. The commitment and professionalism of our people is invaluable.

"I’m excited to take on this role to use my experience, passion and unique approach to set a progressive and courageous path for the Law Society, as well as our profession," Mr Barton says.

Mr Barton will be the Law Society President for the remainder of this term ending in April 2023. There will be another election in April in accordance with the Law Society’s constitution.

