Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Zealand Food Awards 2022: Supreme Triple Win For Poaka Proves Small And Sustainable Succeeds

Friday, 14 October 2022, 2:51 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Food Safety

Sustainability was the winning theme at last night’s New Zealand Food Awards gala dinner, with free-range pork company Poaka taking three awards for its Whole Chorizo salami product, including Supreme Winner and both the Primary Sector and Cuisine Artisan Awards.

New Zealand Food Safety (NZFS) sponsored the Primary Sector category and Food Safety Minister Meka Whaitiri presented at the event in Palmerston North.

NZFS deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle says the high quality of entrants was a good illustration of the quality and innovation driving the food sector.

“We have an excellent food system in New Zealand, driven by passionate, hard-working New Zealanders. These awards are an excellent opportunity to recognise some of that talent.

“I’d like to particularly congratulate Poaka for taking out the supreme award. It’s well-deserved recognition for the talent and persistence of its people to bring its vision of handcrafted artisan chorizo.”

Other finalists in the category, which showcases how producers support businesses to thrive while producing safe and suitable food, included Hawkes Bay-based Beard Brothers, Mt Cook Alpine Salmon, Bellefield Butter Co and Bostock Brothers, which runs New Zealand’s only commercial organic chicken farm.

The New Zealand Food Awards is run by leading food-related education and research institution Massey University, to recognise and reward excellence in the sector. NZFS and the Ministry for Primary Industries have been involved with the Awards for over 19 years and a major sponsor since 2008.

The winning product is a result of the unique vision of Poaka founder Josh Hill, who is raising and farming pigs in a way that is quite rare and unconventional, here in New Zealand.

The 36-year-old entrepreneur set up the ‘paddock-to-plate’ operation on his parent’s orchard in Aylesbury, west of Christchurch, in 2016. Josh previously worked as a helicopter pilot, general engineer, carpenter, welder and tractor driver, and fell in love with watching animals grow and thrive after a short stint on a Southland farm.

He returned home with a plan to utilise his parent’s unused orchard to raise the happiest, heritage pigs in order to make the best salami through traditional methods, and knowledge that a nut-fed diet will enhance the meat flavour.

Josh is hands-on throughout the processes, including working with specialist butchers, fermenting the pork as traditionally as possible, whilst remaining with the framework of food safety, as well as selling the products directly to the public at the Christchurch farmer’s market.

His heritage breed, pasture-raised pigs graze and grow slowly on a diet of acorns and sweet chestnuts, to make not just a way of living that meets high animal welfare and food safety standards but also creates intensely flavoured, world-class salami, bacon, sausages and whole muscle products.

New Zealand Food Awards | NZ Government (mpi.govt.nz)

New Zealand Food Awards

For more information please email: NZFoodSafety_media@mpi.govt.nz

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Food Safety on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Law Society: Frazer Barton Elected As President
Frazer Barton will be the 33rd President of the New Zealand Law Society Te Kāhui Ture o Aotearoa after the Law Society’s Council unanimously endorsed him at their meeting earlier today... More>>

Statistics: Annual Food Price Increase Remains At A 13-year High Of 8.3 Percent
Food prices were 8.3 percent higher in September 2022 compared with September 2021, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Stats: Annual Arrivals Exceed 1 Million
Annual arrivals into New Zealand exceeded 1 million in the August 2022 year, Stats NZ said today. This is the first time this has occurred since the December 2020 year... More>>



Transporting NZ: Sharp Spike In Costs May Hurt Transport Operators And Consumers, Industry Body Warns
Road transport business costs have risen almost four times higher than the general inflation rate in the last quarter - an unprecedented rise - and it’s likely to get worse, according to the latest cost index... More>>



BusinessNZ: Energy Market Review: More Renewables, Competition
The BusinessNZ Energy Council (BEC) welcomes the second phase of the Electricity Authority’s wholesale market review. Executive Director Tina Schirr says an efficient electricity system is vital for a competitive economy... More>>


Statistics: Retail Card Spending Up In September
Retail card spending rose 1.4 percent in September 2022, when adjusted for seasonal effects, Stats NZ said today. Spending rose across a majority of retail industries... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 