MoneyHub Publishes Guide To Vet Prices

Saturday, 15 October 2022, 5:43 pm
Press Release: MoneyHub

New Zealand’s first-of-its-guide aims to help pet owners understand and navigate vet costs and why they cost what they do.

MoneyHub Founder and Head of Research Christopher Walsh says:

“Our guide explains how vets operate in New Zealand, the different types of vet providers, the main types of appointments and a breakdown of the costs associated with each appointment. We’re pleased to bring clarity to pet owners and provide them information previously unknown or hard to gather”.

“Vet fees are costly, but this does not make them 'unfair'. Unlike government-funded healthcare, our guide explains how vet fees are fully user-pays, and there is no regulation around pricing. As a result, vets compete against one another for business but costs differ based on each vet and their approach to treatment. For example, one vet may be able to diagnose on an examination while another vet may wish to carry out x-rays and other tests first, which adds extra costs”.

“Our research concluded that it’s not cheap to run a vet clinic or animal hospital. Industry research suggests that the breakdown for any treatment is as follows:

  • 15% is taken as GST
  • Approx. 20% pays for veterinary nurses, receptionists and other support staff
  • Approx. 20% pays for the cost of drugs and other items used in treatments and procedures
  • Approx. 20% pays for overhead (building, heating, lighting, insurance, management etc.)
  • Approx. 20% is the vet's income”

“Our research listed around different treatments and using a range of vet websites could compile a price range. However, not one pet is alike and many other factors drive a quote from a vet for a treatment:

  • The larger the pet, the more expensive the appointments will be.
  • The more specialised or complex the appointment type (such as anaesthetics or surgery), the more expensive the appointments will be.
  • The more rural or less competitive the area (there are no vet alternatives), the more expensive it may be”.

MoneyHub will update the guide periodically alongside our pet insurance comparison research.

More details: Vet Pricing

