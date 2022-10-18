Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Air New Zealand Improves Offering On Longer Tasman And Island Services

Tuesday, 18 October 2022, 9:11 am
Press Release: Air New Zealand

 

From 30 October, All New Economy Bookings Made On Air New Zealand’s Tahiti, Perth And Honolulu Services Will Enjoy The Full-inflight Service Offering, Including A Tasty Meal, Inflight Entertainment, And Baggage Allowances, As The Airline Makes Moves To Further Lift Its Customer Proposition.

Air New Zealand General Manager Short Haul Airline Jeremy O’Brien Says These Changes Came Out Of Research Done To Understand What The Airline’s Customers Value On Its Longer Flights.

“From Talking With Customers We’ve Heard Loud And Clear There’s A Need For A Consistent Air New Zealand Experience, So The Changes To Our Seats To Suit Product Have Been Made To Enhance The Customer Experience.

“The Majority Of Our Customers On These Services Already Purchase The Works, With Only 13% Of Customers Buying Just A Seat Fare. Ensuring Everyone Can Enjoy A Meal From Our Delicious New Menu Gives An Overall Better Onboard Experience And Streamlines The Process For Our Crew And Customers.

“As For Honolulu, Moving This Service To Our Longhaul Offering Brings It In Line With Our Other North American Destinations So Customers Will Now Be Able To Choose Between Economy, Premium Economy And Business Premier On These Flights.”

What’s Changing?

Perth And Tahiti

From 20 October, Seat And Seat+bag Fares Will No Longer Be Available To Be Booked On Flights Departing After 30 October.

Customers Will Now Be Able To Choose Between The Works (Economy), Premium Economy And Business Premier.

During The Transition Period, Customers Who Have Purchased A Seat Or Seat+bag Prior To 20 October, Will Receive A Full Meal And Beverage Service And Inflight Entertainment If Travelling Post 30 October.

Original Ticketed Baggage Allowance, Airpoints Dollars And Status Points Accrual Will Apply To Existing Tickets.

Honolulu

From 30 October, Honolulu Flights Will Move To A Full-service Offering.

Customers Can Choose Between Economy, Premium Economy And Business Premier On These Flights.

During The Transition Period, Customers Who Have Purchased A Seat, Seat+bag Or The Works Will Automatically Receive Our Full Service Economy Offering.

Original Ticketed Baggage Allowance, Airpoints Dollars And Status Points Accrual Will Apply To Existing Tickets.

For More Information, Please Click Here.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Air New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




Telecommunications Forum: Statement Regarding Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown's Statement
The telecommunications sector welcomes the Mayor’s input and acknowledgement of our significant ongoing investment both in Tāmaki Makaurau and across the whole country... More>>

ALSO:



Law Society: Frazer Barton Elected As President
Frazer Barton will be the 33rd President of the New Zealand Law Society Te Kāhui Ture o Aotearoa after the Law Society’s Council unanimously endorsed him at their meeting earlier today... More>>

Statistics: Annual Food Price Increase Remains At A 13-year High Of 8.3 Percent
Food prices were 8.3 percent higher in September 2022 compared with September 2021, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Financial Services Complaints: Consumer Credit Complaints Dominate Cases For Service
Consumer credit complaints have overtaken travel insurance complaints in the last year, reports Financial Services Complaints Limited (FSCL), a Financial Ombudsman Service, in its latest annual report... More>>



Transporting NZ: Sharp Spike In Costs May Hurt Transport Operators And Consumers, Industry Body Warns
Road transport business costs have risen almost four times higher than the general inflation rate in the last quarter - an unprecedented rise - and it’s likely to get worse, according to the latest cost index... More>>



BusinessNZ: Energy Market Review: More Renewables, Competition
The BusinessNZ Energy Council (BEC) welcomes the second phase of the Electricity Authority’s wholesale market review. Executive Director Tina Schirr says an efficient electricity system is vital for a competitive economy... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 