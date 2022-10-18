Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Vapers Agree With ASH – Flavour Limits Are Flawed

Tuesday, 18 October 2022, 1:28 pm
Press Release: AVCA

“New Zealand’s leading anti-smoking lobby, ASH, is 100% right in its assessment that limiting vaping flavours in general retail is flawed. This now needs to be fixed as unintended consequences are not helping youth vaping nor Smokefree Aotearoa 2025,” says Nancy Loucas, co-founder of Aotearoa Vapers Community Advocacy (AVCA).

The Tobacco Harm Reduction advocate’s comments follow a submission by ASH (Action for Smokefree 2025) to Parliament’s Health Select Committee on the Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products (Smoked Tobacco) Amendment Bill.

ASH writes: ‘Current limits on general retailers to sell only tobacco, mint, and menthol closed vape systems are flawed and harmful. Expanding the range to at least an additional two flavours popular with adults would ensure former smokers, and those quitting had access to flavours that help them with abstinence from smoking.’

Ms Loucas says: “Limiting vape flavours to just three for general retailers like convenience stores, supermarkets, and service stations makes no sense and is simply not working. International evidence shows that adult smokers using fruit and other sweet flavours are 1.6 times more likely to stay smokefree. Banning them in general retail only undermines quit smoking attempts.”

ASH has labelled the current restrictions as ‘counterproductive and in opposition to the evidence’. It has proposed to the Health select committee that two popular fruit flavours also be available in general retail to more accurately reflect the types of product that ex-smokers use to remain smokefree.

“AVCA thinks this would be a good first step, but we would like to see even more popular flavours available to adults desperate to quit smoking. The flavour restrictions are clearly not slowing down youth vaping and are only adding to the number of Specialist Vape Retailers (SVRs) now operating in New Zealand,” she says.

Since the 2020 vaping legislation was passed and subsequent regulations enacted, only licenced SVRs can stock a full range of flavours. Many convenience stores have subsequently separated off part of their premises to be SVRs.

“Like ASH, we agree with the bill’s proposal to require general retailers to notify if they sell any vape products. We would also like to see the regulator getting tougher on the R18 sales rule and prosecute wayward retailers who sell to minors. What’s more, general retailers who make a lame attempt to become a SVR should not be given specialist status – because they’re not vape specialists!

“The dodgy SVRs are a result of the flavour restrictions on general retailers. If those were lifted then it would slow down the growth and issues around new SVRs sprouting up all round the place to circumvent the restrictions,” she says.

With MPs on the select committee now considering public feedback on the smokefree amendment bill before reporting back to the House, AVCA and ASH have both urged the Government to keep focused on the death and harm that smoking causes.

“New Zealand’s smoking rate has halved in the past decade largely thanks to vaping. This is not the time to get tougher on the most effective smoking cessation tool. This is the time to make popular vaping flavours more accessible to Kiwi adults wanting to quit smoking and to crackdown on rogue retailers breaching vaping’s strict R18 status. This is also the time to remind parents that they too have a responsibility.

“Workable regulations, not idealistic ones, is how we will achieve Smokefree Aotearoa 2025. Let’s crunch tobacco, with sound and sensible adult access to popular vaping products key to more smoking cessation success,” says Nancy Loucas.

About AVCA

AVCA was formed in 2016 by vapers across New Zealand wanting their voices heard in local and central government. All members are former smokers who promote vaping to help smokers quit - a much less harmful alternative to combustible tobacco products. AVCA does not have any affiliation or vested interest in industry - tobacco, pharmaceutical and/or the local vaping manufacturing or retail sectors.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from AVCA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Kiwibank: The Fight Against Inflation Is Far From Over
Kiwi inflation is running hot. Price pressure far exceeds market expectations and interest rates will be forced higher in response. The headline rate of inflation eased a touch from 7.3% to 7.2%, after a stronger than expected 2.2% gain on the third quarter... More>>




Telecommunications Forum: Statement Regarding Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown's Statement
The telecommunications sector welcomes the Mayor’s input and acknowledgement of our significant ongoing investment both in Tāmaki Makaurau and across the whole country... More>>

ALSO:



Law Society: Frazer Barton Elected As President
Frazer Barton will be the 33rd President of the New Zealand Law Society Te Kāhui Ture o Aotearoa after the Law Society’s Council unanimously endorsed him at their meeting earlier today... More>>



Financial Services Complaints: Consumer Credit Complaints Dominate Cases For Service
Consumer credit complaints have overtaken travel insurance complaints in the last year, reports Financial Services Complaints Limited (FSCL), a Financial Ombudsman Service, in its latest annual report... More>>



Transporting NZ: Sharp Spike In Costs May Hurt Transport Operators And Consumers, Industry Body Warns
Road transport business costs have risen almost four times higher than the general inflation rate in the last quarter - an unprecedented rise - and it’s likely to get worse, according to the latest cost index... More>>



BusinessNZ: Energy Market Review: More Renewables, Competition
The BusinessNZ Energy Council (BEC) welcomes the second phase of the Electricity Authority’s wholesale market review. Executive Director Tina Schirr says an efficient electricity system is vital for a competitive economy... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 