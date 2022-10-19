Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

2022 Pacific Business Awards Finalists Announced

Wednesday, 19 October 2022, 4:39 am
Press Release: Pacific Business Trust

The Pacific Business Trust has announced 39 finalists in the Pacific Business Awards.

From sole traders to large organisations with up to 390 staff, the finalists of the Pacific Business Awards in 2022 are a testimony to the calibre of Pacific business people operating in Aotearoa, New Zealand who are succeeding.

“Our thanks to all the businesses who took the time to enter the awards. The quality of the businesses that entered was outstanding. The stories of our entrants are inspiring, many having overcome the challenges of Covid to grow their business as well as supporting the Pacific community with employment and service.” says Interim CEO, Tracey Smith.

“Our thanks to the independent judging panel who have worked tirelessly to review and select our finalists for the highest number of entries in the history of the awards, with over 400 entries. We are looking forward to recognising our finalists and the winners next month at the Awards Ceremony.”

The Pacific business finalists represent a wide range industries: from healthcare, technology, insurance, environmental, professional services, fashion, interior design, landscaping, construction, funeral, hospitality and publishing.

Over 550 people are expected to attend the prestigious Awards Gala Dinner and Ceremony where winners will be announced at the Due Drop Events Centre in Manukau on Friday 11 November.

Listed in alphabetical order, the Pacific Business Awards finalists for each award category are:

Tautua Alofa Pasifika Award for Pacific Social Enterprise

  • GirlBoss NZ
  • Moana Connect
  • Pacific Kids' Learning Ltd
  • Pasifika Medical Association
  • Zenith Fitness and Snapback Gym

Mataka Vou Award for Pacific Business Enterprise

  • Deep Dive Division
  • ECG
  • Moana Connect
  • Pacific Homecare
  • WE MANA: WE ACCOUNTING

Fetu’u Fo’ou Award for Young Pacific Entrepreneur

  • Fayora Candles - Faye Mateni
  • Forknhoe Landscape Design - Kyle and Natalya Mackenzie
  • GirlBoss NZ - Alexia Hilbertidou
  • Ready to Eat Graze Limited - Therese Tuitavake

Kanumea Afine Loto Toa Award for Pacific Woman in Business

  • Amplifyou Limited - Marina Taylor
  • Impact Hub Waikato Ltd - Nanise Ginnen
  • Mila’s Books - Dahlia Malaeulu
  • Nora Swann Ltd - Nora Swann
  • Pacific Medical Assist - Estelle Kruse-Stowers

Galu Fou Award for Pacific Innovation

  • Hoffcon
  • LifeStone Ltd
  • MMG Communications Limited T/A Woi Satellite Internet
  • Moda Interiors
  • Pacific Homecare

Langa Fonua Award for Pacific Excellence in Construction and Trades

  • Fair & Square Building Service Ltd
  • Independent Traffic Control
  • Moda Interiors
  • TROW Group
  • Vakalahi Construction Ltd

Tū Rangatira Kama’atu Award for Pacific Business Entrepreneur

  • Coversure Financial Services Limited - Jason Venu
  • Deep Dive Division - Tua and Courtney Karalus
  • Hoffcon - David Hoffman
  • Lucy Tupu Studio - Lucy Tupu
  • Trust & Loyalty Security - Orion Tiatia

Arataki Award for Leadership in the Pacific Community

  • Amplifyou Limited
  • Harcourts Charlton
  • Pasifika Medical Association
  • TROW Group
  • WE MANA: WE ACCOUNTING

Recipients of the Moana Creative Enterprise Award and Pacific Legacy Award will be announced on the night of the awards on 11 November 2022.

