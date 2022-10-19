2022 Pacific Business Awards Finalists Announced

The Pacific Business Trust has announced 39 finalists in the Pacific Business Awards.

From sole traders to large organisations with up to 390 staff, the finalists of the Pacific Business Awards in 2022 are a testimony to the calibre of Pacific business people operating in Aotearoa, New Zealand who are succeeding.

“Our thanks to all the businesses who took the time to enter the awards. The quality of the businesses that entered was outstanding. The stories of our entrants are inspiring, many having overcome the challenges of Covid to grow their business as well as supporting the Pacific community with employment and service.” says Interim CEO, Tracey Smith.

“Our thanks to the independent judging panel who have worked tirelessly to review and select our finalists for the highest number of entries in the history of the awards, with over 400 entries. We are looking forward to recognising our finalists and the winners next month at the Awards Ceremony.”

The Pacific business finalists represent a wide range industries: from healthcare, technology, insurance, environmental, professional services, fashion, interior design, landscaping, construction, funeral, hospitality and publishing.

Over 550 people are expected to attend the prestigious Awards Gala Dinner and Ceremony where winners will be announced at the Due Drop Events Centre in Manukau on Friday 11 November.

Listed in alphabetical order, the Pacific Business Awards finalists for each award category are:

Tautua Alofa Pasifika Award for Pacific Social Enterprise

GirlBoss NZ

Moana Connect

Pacific Kids' Learning Ltd

Pasifika Medical Association

Zenith Fitness and Snapback Gym

Mataka Vou Award for Pacific Business Enterprise

Deep Dive Division

ECG

Moana Connect

Pacific Homecare

WE MANA: WE ACCOUNTING

Fetu’u Fo’ou Award for Young Pacific Entrepreneur

Fayora Candles - Faye Mateni

Forknhoe Landscape Design - Kyle and Natalya Mackenzie

GirlBoss NZ - Alexia Hilbertidou

Ready to Eat Graze Limited - Therese Tuitavake

Kanumea Afine Loto Toa Award for Pacific Woman in Business

Amplifyou Limited - Marina Taylor

Impact Hub Waikato Ltd - Nanise Ginnen

Mila’s Books - Dahlia Malaeulu

Nora Swann Ltd - Nora Swann

Pacific Medical Assist - Estelle Kruse-Stowers

Galu Fou Award for Pacific Innovation

Hoffcon

LifeStone Ltd

MMG Communications Limited T/A Woi Satellite Internet

Moda Interiors

Pacific Homecare

Langa Fonua Award for Pacific Excellence in Construction and Trades

Fair & Square Building Service Ltd

Independent Traffic Control

Moda Interiors

TROW Group

Vakalahi Construction Ltd

Tū Rangatira Kama’atu Award for Pacific Business Entrepreneur

Coversure Financial Services Limited - Jason Venu

Deep Dive Division - Tua and Courtney Karalus

Hoffcon - David Hoffman

Lucy Tupu Studio - Lucy Tupu

Trust & Loyalty Security - Orion Tiatia

Arataki Award for Leadership in the Pacific Community

Amplifyou Limited

Harcourts Charlton

Pasifika Medical Association

TROW Group

WE MANA: WE ACCOUNTING

Recipients of the Moana Creative Enterprise Award and Pacific Legacy Award will be announced on the night of the awards on 11 November 2022.

© Scoop Media

