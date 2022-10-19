Accenture And Atlassian Form Strategic Partnership To Help Organizations Achieve Greater Enterprise Agility
NEW YORK; Oct. 17, 2022 --
Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM)
have formed a strategic partnership to help organizations
drive more value from technology investments, improve
customer and employee experiences, embrace change and create
new business value with enterprise agility
services.
Organizations must continuously
transform their ways of working to keep pace with
disruption. By connecting leadership, culture, employee
enablement, processes and technology, Accenture and
Atlassian support clients on every step of the enterprise
agility journey -- from speeding time to market through
product-centric development and migration to the cloud, to
adopting leanmanagement principles that connect strategy to
execution.
Accenture and Atlassian have
collaborated globally on more than 300 engagements for
clients across industries. For Belong—a division of
Telstra, Australia’s largest telecommunications company—
the two companies helped implement Atlassian’s cloud-based
agile work management software, Jira and Jira Align, at all
levels and across all teams, reshaping how the team tackles
cross-functional collaboration to be more productive,
innovative, and agile.
“Atlassian’s software tools have helped Belong to enhance our enterprise agility and mature our way of working, making our day-to-day lives easier, while allowing us to better serve our customers,” said Andrew Purcell, head of Delivery, Belong. “Specifically, Jira Align has been incredibly useful in delivering agile practices to enhance delivery capability, predictability, visibility and alignment at all levels of our organization.”
Greg Douglass, senior managing
director and global lead for Technology Strategy &
Advisory at Accenture, said, “As organizations continue to
move to the cloud in droves and make substantial investments
in technology to transform how they do business, new
capabilities are needed for agile enterprise management.
Through our strategic collaboration with Atlassian, we are
bringing comprehensive enterprise agility solutions to our
clients, which are critical not only for the technology
organization, but for modernizing the way all teams will
work in the future.”
Bringing together
teams from across Accenture, an Accenture Atlassian Center
of Excellence will provide coaching, education, agile
practice disciplines, and platform enablement to clients
around the world.
“Accenture has a proven
ability to drive transformative value by combining
technology and process excellence for the world’s largest
organizations,” said Kevin Egan, head of Enterprise Sales
at Atlassian. “In combination with Atlassian’s platform,
designed to unlock the full potential of every individual
within every team, we can achieve true and lasting digital
transformation for our joint clients that is never truly
done but continuously innovated
on.”
Michael Heald, senior managing
director and Ecosystem & Growth lead for Accenture
Strategy, added, “Accenture
research shows that collaborating and innovating
together with our partners is critical to addressing the
emerging needs of clients. With our strategic partnership
with Atlassian, we are doing just that: accelerating the
pace in which we bring innovative enterprise agility
solutions to our clients to drive tangible business
value.”
Accenture has been co-creating solutions using agile development principles with its clients for more than 15 years. Accenture was named the 2022 Atlassian Partner of the Year at Atlassian’s Team 22 event in recognition of its ability to deliver business outcomes for clients.
About Accenture
Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Technology and Operations services and Accenture Song — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 721,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.
About Atlassian
Atlassian unleashes the potential of every team. Our team collaboration and productivity software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Teams at more than 240,000 customers, across large and small organizations - including Bank of America, Redfin, NASA, Verizon, and Dropbox - use Atlassian’s project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products to work better together and deliver quality results on time. Learn more about our products, including Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, Trello, Bitbucket, and Jira Align at https://atlassian.com/.