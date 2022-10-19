Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Digital Adoption Crucial For The NZ Economy

Wednesday, 19 October 2022, 10:41 am
Press Release: Make Lemonade

Digital adoption across sectors of the New Zealand economy have never been so crucial, NZTech chief executive Graeme Muller says.

In the primary sector digital adoption is highest in business management tools and lowest in areas such as water and effluent management, he says.

“However, as environmental pressures increase these technologies will be essential for helping farmers manage their environmental impact.

“Technologies such as sensors and the analysis of on-farm data will enable more rapid adaption of nutrient and water needs.

“Last week the government released plans for Kiwi farmers to pay for emissions by 2025 in a world-first climate plan. In the rhetoric that followed, there was very little discussion about the need for Kiwi farmers to adopt technology to help reduce emissions.

“AgriTechNZ, recently completed a large study of more than 1000 farmers and growers to gain insight into digital adoption within the agriculture sector.

“The research found that currently 41 percent of farmers and growers are not keen on digital technology. Despite a number of trailblazers across all sub-sectors and age groups, on the whole, the willingness to adopt early is lower than outside the primary sector. This will have to change as farmers grapple with climate change.”

According to the government’s advanced manufacturing industry transformation plan, this sector is our largest contributor to exports, however as more focus is being placed on manufacturing that is sustainable and circular with low emissions more digital technology is required.

“There are great opportunities to improve manufacturing productivity and wages through investment in more advanced technologies such as Internet of Things and artificial intelligence driven automated processes, Muller says.

“Digital technology will help create a more sustainable manufacturing sector.”

As Aotearoa’s reputation in tech continues to grow its global tech story campaign, See Tomorrow First, is going to be used to attract talent, he says.

“As digital adoption increases so does the need for more people with digital skills. We are seeing new pathways into digital jobs emerging such as earn as you learn apprenticeships making it easier for more Kiwis to gain digital skills, but the rate of demand means we also need to attract some of the best in the world.

“The See Tomorrow First tech story campaign showcases New Zealand as a country creating technology for a better tomorrow.

“There is an exciting culture of tech and innovation in New Zealand, working at the forefront of special effects innovation, space exploration, fintech, agritech and more. This innovation combined with being a beautiful country is very attractive for highly skilled digital professionals.”

There are now over 100,000 people working in the New Zealand tech sector and the average salary for a digital professional is now over $100,000.

