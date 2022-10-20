Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

FMA Formally Warns Wholesale Property Investment Firms After Discovering Non-compliant Practices

Thursday, 20 October 2022, 9:50 am
Press Release: Financial Markets Authority

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) – Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko has found several conduct concerns in the wholesale property investment sector, and issued seven formal warnings.

The FMA commenced a review of wholesale investments into property-related offers after noting an increase in complaints made and concerns raised about how such wholesale offers were being promoted, and whether the appropriate investors were being targeted and accepted.

The FMA’s most significant findings related to the use, confirmation, and acceptance, of eligible investor certificates¹. The FMA found some certificates were not confirmed by financial advisers, accountants or lawyers (as is required), while other certificates were confirmed - and accepted by offerors - with no grounds or the grounds did not relate to the matters certified. Insufficient grounds included the sale of a farm, owning a term deposit or KiwiSaver, having a rental property portfolio, making substantial profits from selling houses, and “experience in investment.”

The FMA required information from 23 entities across the industry, including advertising, offer documents and process documentation. Seven warnings have been issued by the FMA to offerors using non-compliant eligible investor certificates: Black Robin Equity Limited and Westwood Terraces BRE Limited; Du Val Capital Partners Limited and Du Val BTR GP Limited; E+O Property Syndication Limited; Jasper NZ Investments Limited; Provincia Property Fund Limited; Williams Corporation Capital Partnership GP Limited; and Wolfbrook Capital Limited.

The FMA will be making referrals to the relevant professional bodies for the lawyers, accountants and financial advisers who confirmed the deficient eligible investor certificates.

The FMA also found several practices in the market which it considers may increase the risk an investor may be misled, including:

· offers promoted through a broad range of advertising channels, including through social media, rather than targeting experienced investors;

· promotional material promoting high returns and low risk or ignoring risk;

· offerors using digital advertising strategies, such as search optimisation, that may target non-expert investors (for example, promotions for wholesale property development projects targeting advertising at people using search terms such as “Sharesies” and “term deposit”);

· promotional materials that were not clear the offer was only available to wholesale investors;

· some instances of aggressive or “hard-sell” techniques, although this did not appear to extend to investors being pressured to self-certify as eligible investors.

Paul Gregory, FMA Acting Director of Capital Markets, said: “The wholesale investor exclusion is intended to allow offerors to make offers to expert investors without having to provide the disclosure designed to inform and protect non-expert investors. However, our review has found practices in the market which have allowed this exclusion to extend to people with little or no investment experience, some citing KiwiSaver or term deposits as grounds for supporting their expertise”.

“The FMA is highly concerned with the conduct of some offerors and the lawyers, accountants and financial advisers confirming eligible investor certificates,” Mr Gregory said.

Alongside the warnings, the FMA has published a report on its findings, setting clear expectations for the industry, including when an eligible investor certificate is complete and can be relied on.

“The industry should consider how our findings, and the warnings arising from them, could help improve how they promote offers and target and accept investors. The FMA will continue to scrutinise the wholesale property investment sector, especially given the volatile market environment affected by rising interest rates and falling property prices.

“We urge all investors to carefully consider their ability to understand and assess the risk of investments they are offered, or seek independent and professional advice, before signing an eligible investor certificate,” Mr Gregory said. “Potential investors should be asking themselves, ‘Is 8%, 10% or even 15% a good return relative to the risk of the investment, and am I in a position to be able to properly assess that risk?’ And if that seems tough, perhaps the potential investor should get expert help or reconsider whether the investment is appropriate for them.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Financial Markets Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Kiwibank: The Fight Against Inflation Is Far From Over
Kiwi inflation is running hot. Price pressure far exceeds market expectations and interest rates will be forced higher in response. The headline rate of inflation eased a touch from 7.3% to 7.2%, after a stronger than expected 2.2% gain on the third quarter... More>>




Telecommunications Forum: Statement Regarding Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown's Statement
The telecommunications sector welcomes the Mayor’s input and acknowledgement of our significant ongoing investment both in Tāmaki Makaurau and across the whole country... More>>

ALSO:



Law Society: Frazer Barton Elected As President
Frazer Barton will be the 33rd President of the New Zealand Law Society Te Kāhui Ture o Aotearoa after the Law Society’s Council unanimously endorsed him at their meeting earlier today... More>>



Financial Services Complaints: Consumer Credit Complaints Dominate Cases For Service
Consumer credit complaints have overtaken travel insurance complaints in the last year, reports Financial Services Complaints Limited (FSCL), a Financial Ombudsman Service, in its latest annual report... More>>



Transporting NZ: Sharp Spike In Costs May Hurt Transport Operators And Consumers, Industry Body Warns
Road transport business costs have risen almost four times higher than the general inflation rate in the last quarter - an unprecedented rise - and it’s likely to get worse, according to the latest cost index... More>>



BusinessNZ: Energy Market Review: More Renewables, Competition
The BusinessNZ Energy Council (BEC) welcomes the second phase of the Electricity Authority’s wholesale market review. Executive Director Tina Schirr says an efficient electricity system is vital for a competitive economy... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 