New Flexible Coworking Space Launches In Hamilton City Centre

Thursday, 20 October 2022, 10:22 am
Press Release: The Crate.

Co-working space The Crate plans to complement the energy of Hamilton’s town centre with the opening of a new facility in the city—modelled on its highly-popular Rosedale flexible working office space.

The multi-use co-working space will be located on 526 Victoria Street and feature similar facilities to The Crate’s successful Auckland-based offering.

It will offer 90 desks with a mix of both flexible and dedicated workstations, boardrooms, office suites, virtual offices, business coffee lounge and meeting rooms. The workspaces cater for full teams, individuals, sole-traders, and companies.

The Crate director Dean Payn said expanding his flexible working space model to the heart of Hamilton’s CBD is about fulfilling the city’s demand for different working styles as its commercial sector blossoms into a regional powerhouse.

“The Crate has been wildly successful in Auckland and now we have an opportunity for growth into other New Zealand cities. Hamilton’s commercial dynamism made it the obvious next step,” Payn said.

Just as in Auckland, Payn said many Hamilton workers are asking their employers for extra flexibility in terms of where and when they can do their jobs. Working from home full-time might not be suitable for everyone and many companies are searching for locations that facilitate a hybrid working options plan as well as full-time office space.

People’s lives have radically changed due to the disruption over the last two years, and they need more workplace options, he said.

“The Crate’s workspace is a great solution for modern companies in need of a venue that offers all the amenities and benefits of a large office space, without any of the administrative worries.

“Our job is to give you or your team the best and most productive workday. You’ll be looking forward to getting back to work on Monday,” Payn said.

What sets The Crate’s business model apart—and made it so popular among Auckland companies—os its focus on building a collaborative and genuine business community.

Payn wants the newest workspace in Hamilton to be a similar “hub” that businesspeople across the city can leverage to foster productive relationships that both help boost their own companies and develop Hamilton’s thriving commercial sector.

“The Crate Hamilton will be packed full of highly experienced people with amazing skills. That sense of community and mutual support is what makes The Crate so special. Our aim is for this new space to be the glue that connects businesses.

Payn said the workspace is carefully designed to maximise productivity while facilitating a real sense of community and creating business networking opportunities.

“We created lightening in a bottle with The Crate in Auckland,” Payn said.

“So, if you’re looking for a flexible working space with a real human edge, pop down, grab a complimentary barista coffee and check it out.”

The Crate Hamilton will open its brand-new, luxury workspaces on October 25.

For more information visit: https://thecrate.co.nz/hamilton/overview/

