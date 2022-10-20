Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

VTNZ Announces Practical Driver Testing Now Available In Matamata

Thursday, 20 October 2022, 10:25 am
Press Release: VTNZ

Due to community demand, VTNZ and Waka Kotahi have worked together to establish practical driver testing in Matamata.

VTNZ Operations Support Manager, Rachael Jobson, says that currently there is a Driver Testing Officer available every Monday for those wanting to get their Restricted or Full Class 1 licence.

“The service officially opened on Monday the 17th of October and slots have quickly filled up. We are looking to extend this service soon if demand continues to climb.”

“We recently offered practical driver testing in Cambridge three days per week and this has been so successful wait times are increasing. Opening a service in Matamata, only twenty minutes away may help alleviate pressure on the Cambridge service,” said Rachael Jobson.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Director Regional Relationships Waikato, David Speirs, said the new service was the result of ‘doing things a little differently’ for the good of the community.

“Waka Kotahi is looking at ways to reduce the barriers for people wanting to get a driver licence,” he said.

“We are delighted to provide Matamata with a local driver testing service through our VTNZ partner. We’re also grateful to Carpet Court Matamata for their community spirit in providing a suitable location for this important service.”

