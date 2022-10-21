Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ Energy Strategy: Terms Show Govt Is Listening

Friday, 21 October 2022, 12:25 pm
Press Release: BusinessNZ Energy Council

The BusinessNZ Energy Council (BEC) welcomes the New Zealand Energy Strategy terms of reference and is pleased to see many of the recommendations put forward to Government have been considered.

BEC Executive Director Tina Schirr says the industry’s voice has been heard when informing the scope of the upcoming Strategy.

"For five years now, BEC has been advocating for a strategy which takes an all-of-energy-sector approach to the issues we're facing.

"The NZ Energy Strategy will lay out the Government’s vision for energy going forward. A practical energy strategy needs a vision and objectives which seek more sustainability in the sector while also balancing affordability and security of supply. We call this the energy trilemma.

"Core principles of the Strategy need to include; A holistic approach to energy that is tech, fuel and sector agnostic, is able to stand the test of time, provides clarity, is economic, and aligns with global best practices.

"BEC is working closely with the sector and with Government, and will continue to do so, ensuring this Strategy remains a valuable resource for direction and investor certainty."

The Strategy will set out strategic direction to ending New Zealand’s contribution to climate change by 2050. See BEC's Times2.0 model to explore two potential scenarios for New Zealand's energy future.

BEC will be running a session with energy sector "change makers" to discuss what shape the final Energy Strategy could look like. For more information see BEC.org.nz/events

