The Growth Of Live Video In Our Daily Lives

The use of live video in people's day to day lives has increased significantly over the past couple of years. Today, 79% of people interact with live video at least once a week and 33% of people report interacting with different video streaming services over 5 times a week. Live video can be utilized in a variety of ways which is why it has become so popular as of late.

One of the ways live video has entered our daily lives is through gaming. Live video gaming streams have gained enormous popularity in recent years with global gaming video content revenue reaching over $9 billion in 2020! It is expected that total global revenue that accrues from live videos will reach over $180 billion, meaning this new way of enjoying online content will have a serious positive effect on the global economy.

Another way live video has been used as of late is in corporate life. During the COVID-19 pandemic more businesses started utilizing live video services in order to continue communicating across the business without having to be in the office every day. As more people return to work, video conferencing has continued to be a popular option for meetings that include multiple offices, or when certain employees cannot attend in person as 70% of professionals still work remotely part-time . Today, 75% of CEOs say that video conference calls will entirely replace audio-only conferences in the near future, and 45% of teams use video calling tools either daily or weekly.

When it comes to using live video tools in the workplace, there are problems that can arise. There are times when companies will utilize more than one live video platform for their employees which can cause confusion and a lack of worker efficiency overall. Poorly designed platforms can also lead to problems like difficulties telling who is speaking, being unable to mute and unmute participants at will, or lengthy wait times for screen sharing. Low quality and bandwidth are also common complaints, and can lead to grainy visuals or audio that cuts in and out. These problems can take minutes to solve, leading to an unproductive meeting for the business overall.

With personal use, live video has the potential to introduce potential privacy risks. If someone is streaming their gaming session, messages they receive can be broadcasted to their viewers which could expose potentially personal information. There are also consent issues that can arise when it comes to recording live participants especially if video streams are shared to other parties.

Luckily, now that live video has been integrated into daily life so much, there is more finetuning that has begun behind the scenes in order to optimize the quality of video services. Privacy is one of the most important aspects of live video that requires solving, and today there are services that have drastically increased the security of video streaming. Intrusion or interference with these new systems is very difficult, so those who are streaming can rest assured their privacy is protected. Live video services have also become more compatible, so more people can join from many different types of devices.

In the business world, the improvements to live video mean better quality video conferencing with easier user interface to ensure productive meetings for teams. With increased bandwidth, many participants can be a part of video conferences without affecting the quality of the call. Video conferences can also be recorded for future reference, which can be greatly beneficial for CEO’s making decisions for their teams.

Live video has become a large part of our daily lives. As a result, it is only improving in quality to further benefit people both personally and professionally.

