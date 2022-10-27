Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

JLL NZ Appoints Jonathan Ogg As Head Of Capital Markets

Thursday, 27 October 2022, 10:34 am
Press Release: JLL

JLL is delighted to announce Jonathan Ogg as its new Head of Capital Markets for New Zealand. The appointment further strengthens JLL’s impressive leadership roster and positions the company to play a key role in growing the investment pipeline and attract more offshore opportunities to the New Zealand real estate market.

Jonathan joins JLL from CBRE where, as Senior Director in the Capital Markets team for 12 years, he has been active in the $20 million to $100 million transaction range. Prior to this, he spent a decade as National Director of Office Leasing, delivering significant growth to the business line.

JLL NZ’s Managing Director, Todd Lauchlan, says the key appointment comes at an exciting time for both JLL and the New Zealand market as, despite prevailing economic headwinds, strong investor interest returns following the reopening of our borders.

“The fact that we’re able to attract professionals of Jonathan’s calibre and experience to our team is testament to the great strides we’ve made in the New Zealand market over the last few years.”

“We now have talent stacked right through our business with the skills and drive to support all areas of an increasingly diverse commercial property sector – and Jonathan will help us play a crucial role in moving the industry forward through the challenging times ahead. I’m really looking forward to Jonathan’s perspective and energy making an impact to our business.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from JLL on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Gigs: Uber Drivers Win Employment Rights In Historic Court Case
New Zealand Uber drivers have won employment rights, with an historic ruling against the multi-billion dollar global giant arriving the morning after Labour Day. Following similar examples in the UK and France... More>>



Maritime Union: Major Changes Coming To New Zealand Waterfront Employment
The New Zealand waterfront industry is on the brink of a new era, thanks to years of organizing work and the dedication of one waterfront worker in particular. Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Craig Harrison says the Union has negotiated a new collective employment agreement... More>>


Professional Firefighters Union: Issues Notices Of Strikes
Today the NZPFU issued four notices of 1-hour stoppages with the first to be held on Friday 4 November 2022. The notified strikes are for one-hour full stoppages of work from 11am to 12 noon... More>>

Energy Resources Aotearoa: Welcomes New Energy Report
Energy Resources Aotearoa has welcomed the release of the BCG’s 'The Future Is Electric' report, commissioned by New Zealand’s leading electricity generation companies, as a thoughtful contribution to the energy policy discussion... More>>


BusinessNZ: Energy Strategy: Terms Show Govt Is Listening
The BusinessNZ Energy Council (BEC) welcomes the New Zealand Energy Strategy terms of reference and is pleased to see many of the recommendations put forward to Government have been considered... More>>


Financial Services Complaints: Consumer Credit Complaints Dominate Cases For Service
Consumer credit complaints have overtaken travel insurance complaints in the last year, reports Financial Services Complaints Limited (FSCL), a Financial Ombudsman Service, in its latest annual report... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 