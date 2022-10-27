New Zealand’s First Organic & Lactose Free Milk Powder Range Wins Gold At Artisan Awards.

Organic Dairy Hub®’s (ODH) consumer brand, Ours Truly™, was awarded two gold awards in last week’s Inspire+ NZ Artisan Awards for its pair of organic, lactose free milk powders (whole and skim).

The range is the first of its kind in New Zealand, meeting a need for more lactose free options from within the dairy industry.

Hayley Denney, ODH’s Business Development Manager, said the company is thrilled with the award win which reflects a growing market for the products – both nationally and overseas.

“New Zealand-produced dairy products have always been held in high regard offshore, and we have noticed increasing demand for lactose free dairy products globally in the last few years. We decided to meet that demand with our organic milk powders, and it has really been an incredible team effort to get the range off the ground and into consumers’ hands,” explains Denney.

“In addition to the core ODH team and our nutritionist, Jan Hales, this endeavour included invaluable help from Emily Wang at Produco who was instrumental in us securing organic compliance for the milk powders. Food Innovation Waikato is our third-party spray dry facility which dries the fresh product into powder and has done a great job of ensuring a high quality product is produced.

Then there is our fantastic designer, Holly Zachan from Resonate Design, who makes sure everything looks great and is on brand. Finally, our public relations, marketing and social media guru, Niki Creasy from Blah PR & Marketing, helped to launch our products to consumers and show how they can be used every day.”

The ODH team and partners will not be resting on their laurels after the award win – they are already in product development for new ranges, including a selection of organic butters which will be launching soon.

Ours Truly™’s range of milk powders are available online (www.ourstruly.co.nz) and in selected stockists, including Foodstuffs North Island.

About Ours Truly™

We are kiwi farmers dedicated to producing the best organic milk products while keeping the care of our animals, our people, and the environment at the forefront of everything we do.

Ours Truly™ was created by Organic Dairy Hub (ODH®) in 2020 with one goal in mind: create a range of delicious-tasting, organic consumer products right here in New Zealand – by kiwis, for kiwis…and beyond!

Our people are at the heart of Ours Truly™, our farmers are passionate about sustainable and regenerative farming; practices that not only ensure that our cows are happy, healthy and well-looked-after, but also gives our products a natural and high-quality profile – put simply, our organic cows are certified as grass fed, GMO free and free from antibiotics and pesticides.

