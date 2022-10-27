Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Institute Of Directors Award Won By Claire Van Der Most

Thursday, 27 October 2022, 4:07 pm
Press Release: Institute Of Directors

Hamilton Multicultural Services (HMS) Trust Chair Claire van der Most MInstD has received the Waikato Emerging Director Award 2022 from the Institute of Directors (IoD).

Van der Most has led teams in the public, private and for-purpose sectors in both New Zealand and the United Kingdom, including human resources, health and safety, quality and risk, and marketing and communications teams.

As chair of the HMS Trust, she overseas programmes that assist migrants and refugees to settle successfully into the Waikato community. Her other governance roles include sitting on the boards of the Orchestras Central Trust and Age Concern Hamilton.

The Waikato Emerging Director Award was established to foster upcoming talent in governance and to recognise individuals who have the ability to provide leadership in the business and community sectors. As winner, Van der Most will take up a position with the Waikato Regional Property Trust Board for two years under the mentorship of an experienced director. She will also receive a complimentary IoD membership, complimentary attendance at Waikato branch functions and $5,000 towards professional development.

The selection panel highlighted Van der Most’s ability to apply governance principles to practical business situations and her desire to improve her governance skills. It also noted her pragmatic approach to balancing a big-picture vision with getting things done.

“This was one of the toughest years to be a judge, as the quality of applications was really high and the finalists saw four impressive and accomplished candidates interviewed,” Waikato Branch Chair Simon Lockwood says.

“Claire proved to be one of the most prepared candidates we have seen in recent years and demonstrated a genuine curiosity, alongside her high existing level of governance knowledge. I am extremely grateful for the contribution of Ross Hargood, chair of the Waikato Regional Property Trust, for providing this opportunity and we look forward to Claire’s progress as part of the ever-growing legacy of Waikato Emerging Director Award winners.”

