Return Of NZ’s Most Significant Tourism Event

Registrations have opened for the most significant international trade event on New Zealand’s tourism calendar.

After four years, TRENZ will return in full to welcome international travel buyers back to Aotearoa as they meet with New Zealand’s leading tourism operators to negotiate business for upcoming seasons.

Ōtautahi Christchurch is the host city for the event, which will be held at the world class Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre from 8-11 May 2023. It will be the first full TRENZ to be held since 2019, and the first in Christchurch since 2006.

The event is expected to generate $174 of economic impact a minute for the four days that the event is in Christchurch, with ongoing benefits to the city and New Zealand’s tourism industry.

“TRENZ is an opportunity for New Zealand’s tourism industry to show the world how it has evolved and reorientated over recent years, with a real focus on regenerative tourism,” says TIA Chief Executive Rebecca Ingram. “Increasingly, our visitors have expectations that our industry will be acting sustainably, and we expect to see a lot of interest from international Buyers in our many sustainable tourism offerings.”



The event programme will run over four consecutive days and will include opportunities to hear from industry leaders about the shape of the New Zealand tourism industry and New Zealand’s plans to build a high value tourism industry.

“We can’t wait to welcome TRENZ and the largest contingent of international travel Buyers seen in our country in many years,” said Tracey Wilson, Acting General Manager Destination and Attraction, ChristchurchNZ. “And they are going to experience our revitalised beautiful city and a spectacular range of hotel accommodation, from boutique to global brands together with our stunning range of visitor experiences.”

David Kennedy, GM of Christchurch’s International Antarctic Centre, is excited to showcase one of the city’s iconic visitor attractions to influential travel buyers from around the world. “International visitors are keen to understand Antarctica’s impact on global climate change, so TRENZ 2023 is the perfect place to educate the travel industry on what our experience can offer their future customers,” he says.

How to get involved

TRENZ is managed by Tourism Industry Aotearoa (TIA) as the authorised agent of the Tourism Industry New Zealand Trust, supported by Tourism New Zealand and in partnership with Air New Zealand.

TIA members receive preferential rates to attend, as well as the profile and credibility associated with belonging to New Zealand's largest tourism association.

Registrations to attend TRENZ 2023 are by invitation. Organisations selling New Zealand tourism products must meet strict criteria to ensure they are eligible to represent New Zealand tourism to an international audience.

Buyers will be coming from all of New Zealand’s major markets and are selected for the high-quality visitors they bring to New Zealand.

To request an invitation to attend, register your interest on the TRENZ website.

About TRENZ www.trenz.co.nz

TRENZ brings together New Zealand tourism operators (Sellers) with targeted international travel and tourism buyers, and media from New Zealand’s key established and emerging tourism markets. The event directly helps to grow New Zealand’s tourism economy.

TRENZ is supported by the digital platform TRENZ Connect, which has been developed to host the entire TRENZ platform giving all delegates one central place to host all product and company information, find event information, and enjoy a seamless TRENZ experience.

TRENZ 2023 and TRENZ Connect are being supported by funding from the International Visitor Levy.

