End Of Tenancy Checklist

Are you thinking about moving out of your rental property?

Do you have to get your home super clean before you leave?

Or do you just want a simple move-out cleaning checklist on hand?

Then you’ve come to the right place!

There are so many things to do when you’re about to move out of your rental home – that sometimes you might forget something important. But with our moving out checklist, you’ll know exactly what to do when your tenancy ends.

1. Financial and Legal Paperwork

Most checklists are long and complicated, making understanding and following them confusing. Last-minute financial and legal paperwork can take up a lot of time and energy, so to simplify it, here’s what to do when your tenancy ends.

Termination Notice

When you know the date you’re going to move out, you should send your landlord a written termination notice – at least 28 days before you leave.

Property Inspection Report

You should ensure that you get a copy of the property inspection report when you first move into your rental property.

Go through your copy of the property inspection report and check what types of repairs and cleaning you need to do. Then you should take care to fix any of these areas if they are your responsibility.

Bond Refund

Find records of your bond number and get a bond refund form.

Automatic Payments

If you have any automatic rent or utility payments arranged, cancel them for the last date of your tenancy.

Utilities

Take note of the gas and water metres on the last date of your tenancy. Disconnect any phone or internet connections and keep a record of all the bills as well.

Notifying People And Services About Change Of Address

Notify your bank, subscriptions, schools, work etc., about your change of address so that you don’t miss out on any important information.

2. Clean Your Home

Amongst the many things that run through people’s minds while they’re planning their move from their rental property – one of the most common dilemmas is getting their deposit back in full.

The best way to do so is to clean your home and leave it just the way you got it.

Remove All Personal Property

Move all of your personal property, including furniture, decorations etc., before you go through the inspection with your landlord.

How To Clean Inside

All cleaning jobs should be taken care of from top to bottom to ensure all dirt and dust that falls to the floor is cleaned up.

Bedrooms

Remove cobwebs from ceilings and corners.

Wipe off the dust from the tops of doors, picture frames, wall skirtings etc.

Dust all light fittings and lampshades.

Clean and polish metal ornaments and fittings.

Vacuum and mop floors.

Bathrooms

Clean basins, taps and fittings.

Remove hard water stains and limescale.

Clean the toilet, shower area, and bathtubs.

Clean drains.

Clean exhaust fans.

Wipe all bathroom tiles.

Living Rooms & Hallways

Get rid of all cobwebs and dust.

Clean countertops and fittings.

Clean behind and under furniture.

Vacuum all upholstery and mop floors.

Kitchens

Clean all worktops, countertops and sinks. Pay special attention to areas that are stained or greasy.

Clean inside cupboards, drawers and shelving

Throw away any leftover food and expired pantry items.

De-grease and polish wall tiles

Sanitise the bins and remove rubbish

Vacuum and mop floors.

Appliances

Fridge

Check with your landlord if they want the fridge left on or turned off before you vacate the property. Sometimes these specific requirements are mentioned in lease agreements.

Wipe and polish all handles and buttons.

Clean below, behind, and the top of your fridge.

Remove all trays, shelves and baskets from your fridge and clean them in warm soapy water.

Wipe down the inside of your fridge too.

Dishwasher

Remove all dirt, mildew and food deposits.

Inspect and clean filters.

Wipe the soap dispenser drawer and remove any marks and grease stains.

Washing Machine

Clean the drum and inspect the filters.

Wipe the soap dispenser drawer and ensure that you remove marks and stains.

Check the pipes for blockages.

Ovens and Microwaves

Clean and degrease the oven and microwave. Pay special attention to the exhaust and heating rods.

Scrub off food deposits and grime.

Clean inside your oven and microwave with a food-safe cleaning solution.

Clean the exterior and remove stains and marks.

How To Clean The Exterior

Ensure that you mow your lawns and remove all rubbish.

Clean your gutters and garage.

Completing A Move-Out Cleaning By Yourself

Choosing to clean your home on your own depends on how large your home is and how much cleaning needs to be done.

While the idea of arranging a cleaning company to do the end-of-tenancy cleaning seems expensive, it will save you plenty of time and energy. Also, these professional services bring their own tools and cleaning supplies, so you end up saving money on those costs.

You can check with cleaning services around you to find out the different cleaning solutions available to help you figure out what to do when your tenancy ends.

3. Checking out

Property Inspection

You should arrange a time with your property owner or manager to complete the property inspection. Take a copy of the original report to the inspection so that you and your landlord can work room by room together.

Take photos of any wear and tear, such as worn or stained floor coverings; broken door handles, window latches and worn-out curtains.

Complete The Bond Refund Form

Come to an agreement with your landlord about the deductions (if any) on your bond. Do not sign any empty document, and don’t accept reductions based on the general wear and tear of items provided by the landlord.

Apply For Your Bond Refund

Once you have signed your bond refund form, apply for it to the Bonds Centre for Refund Of Bond.

If you feel that unfair deductions have been made and you do not owe your landlord any amount, you can still go ahead and apply for your refund.

