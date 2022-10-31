Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Air New Zealand Says Hello To Chicago Once Again And Celebrates Reopening Of All International Ports

Monday, 31 October 2022, 1:46 pm
Press Release: Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand resumed its non-stop service to Chicago yesterday, bringing the airline back to all 29 of its international pre-Covid destinations.

The services will initially operate three times a week with state-of-the-art Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, meaning customers flying these routes will be able to enjoy the airline’s innovative Business Premier, Premium Economy and Economy Skycouch.

“This is an exciting time for us. Since New Zealand’s borders reopened, we’ve been slowly resuming services and to now be flying to all our international destinations is a milestone moment for us,” says Air New Zealand Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty.

“The North American network plays a key role in Air New Zealand’s rebuild and as the third biggest city in the United States, Chicago is an important destination for us,” she says.

In 2019, visitors from the US spent over $1.5 billion in New Zealand, supporting local tourism and hospitality industries.

With 12,000 visitors from Illinois alone and almost 40% of travellers connecting to Chicago from other US states, that figure is expected to grow even further.

“Customers flying into Chicago O’Hare International will benefit from convenient one-stop codeshare connections to around 100 destinations across the US via the airline’s strong partnership with United Airlines. This resumed service also adds to Chicago O’Hare International’s ranking as the most connected airport in the world.”

Chicago is an exciting destination with a lot to offer from its fascinating history, world-class museums and stunning architecture to internationally renowned jazz and blues scene, and famous dishes including the iconic deep-dish pizza.”

Air New Zealand ’s new international menu, showcasing the best of New Zealand produce to the world also launched yesterday.

It features more choice in the air so Premium customers can add the likes of seared salmon from Marlborough, free-range chicken from Waikato or bacon, and steamed green vegetables or fresh, crisp salads picked straight from orchards and fields in Gisborne, Waikato and the Manawatū.

As part of the new menu, Business Premier customers travelling to Chicago will enjoy an amuse-bouche of New Zealand paua saucisson (abalone sausage) with herb cream and tomato, and to Auckland, they’ll enjoy smoked duck with dried persimmon with a horseradish cream and balsamic glaze.

In Premium cabins, the airline has switched to serviceware that is 20% lighter, helping to reduce carbon emissions, and in Economy, the new serviceware will reduce plastic dishes used inflight by 28 million every year.

Air New Zealand now serves seven destinations in North America – Chicago, Honolulu, Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Vancouver and New York City.

Flight schedule for Auckland – Chicago from 30 October:

Flight No.AircraftDepartsArrivesFrequency
NZ8787-9 Dreamliner

Auckland

8:15pm

Chicago

5:00pm

Wed, Fri, Sun,
NZ7

Chicago

7:00pm

Auckland

6:30am

Reserve Bank: New Zealand Dollar (NZD) Falls To 14th Most Traded Currency
Statistics: New Zealand's Gross Greenhouse Gas Emissions 78.8 Million Tonnes In 2020 
New Zealand's gross greenhouse gas emissions were 78.8 million tonnes of CO2-e in the year ended December 2020, 20.8 percent higher than in 1990, Stats NZ said today...



Statistics: New Zealand’s Gross Greenhouse Gas Emissions 78.8 Million Tonnes In 2020 
New Zealand’s gross greenhouse gas emissions were 78.8 million tonnes of CO2-e in the year ended December 2020, 20.8 percent higher than in 1990, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Gigs: Uber Drivers Win Employment Rights In Historic Court Case
Energy Resources Aotearoa: Welcomes New Energy Report
Energy Resources Aotearoa has welcomed the release of the BCG's 'The Future Is Electric' report, commissioned by New Zealand's leading electricity generation companies, as a thoughtful contribution to the energy policy discussion...


Hnry: Sole Traders Feeling The Pinch As Inflation Bites
At least 74 per cent of Kiwi sole traders are saving less or eating into their savings to pay rising living costs as record levels of inflation bite. Sole traders make up nearly 20 per cent of New Zealand’s workforce... More>>

NZ Post: Research Shows Kiwis Spent $1.3b Online This Quarter, Down 14% On Last Year
NZ Post’s latest eCommerce Spotlight report shows Kiwis spent $1.3 billion online in the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, down 14 percent on the same quarter in 2021. NZ Post General Manager of Business Marketing Chris Wong says... More>>


Energy Resources Aotearoa: Welcomes New Energy Report
Energy Resources Aotearoa has welcomed the release of the BCG’s 'The Future Is Electric' report, commissioned by New Zealand’s leading electricity generation companies, as a thoughtful contribution to the energy policy discussion... More>>

