New Website For Signals NZ

Tuesday, 1 November 2022, 7:20 pm
Press Release: The Digital Ambassador

Signals NZ, is a New Zealand marketplace for all services and professionals. Signals offer literally any service you can think of from Trades to party planners, insurance, plumbing, web design, real estate agents, dentist, etc.

Basically, the customer can write a description of what he needs then he gets quotes sent directly to his email. From there, the customer can decide to accept a quote from multiple businesses.

The Digital Ambassador is responsible for the website design and web development. If you are located in New Zealand and are looking for a Web developer, check out Website Design Auckland and see the wide range of services that they can offer.

