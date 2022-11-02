Connectedness, Sustainability And Technology Link Coralus’ 2022 New Zealand Ventures

Five of Aotearoa’s rising women-led businesses are set to join the ranks of successful Ventures who have benefited from access to Coralus’ extensive global network, and will receive interest-free five-year loans, business mentoring, resourcing and support from hundreds of Coralus community members.

Coralus, formerly known as SheEO, has announced its 2022 Ventures today, with Theresa Gattung, who brought the global community to Aotearoa in 2017, acknowledging the ‘radical generosity’ once again shown by hundreds of Kiwi activators, despite many of them still emerging from the shadow of the pandemic themselves.

“Coralus Aotearoa NZ has raised $1.55 million since its launch in 2017,” she notes. “Since its inception, the network has gone from strength to strength, supporting women-led Coralus Ventures to be successful on their own terms”.

Coralus is delighted to announce the selected Ventures for 2022 are:

Again Again Ltd – based in Tauranga and started by Nada Piatek, this open B2C platform manages reusable, returnable packaging in the circular economy and connects all the players in the marketplace.

Banqer Limited – a Christchurch-based financial education company founded by Kendall Flutey that delivers simulative platforms to prepare the next generation for their financial future. They make it easy for schools to deliver quality, engaging, effective financial education that breaks the cycle of financial illiteracy, giving all children the right to a standardised financial education, regardless of their background.

Chooice – Chooice, founded by Sarah Colcord, sprang to life in March 2020 during New Zealand’s first national lockdown. It has become a global online marketplace and New Zealand’s biggest online community of Kiwi creators, ranging from small businesses to hobbyists and side hustlers.

Kitcal – Kitcal, founded by Julie Caldwell, has developed and now sells a customised touch-screen tablet for non-tech-savvy seniors, with the aim of bringing generations together through digital connection.

Te Whenua Group – a culturally appropriate platform, based in Levin and founded by Kushla Okano, that connects Māori landowners with aspiring home owners, micro-lenders and their energy-independent, net-zero tiny houses. This Venture is integral to uplifting the dignity and humanity of so many women who have been impacted by homelessness and its effects, including the loss of their children.

These businesses join the ranks of previous successful Ventures, such as Chia Sisters, The Better Packaging Company, Nisa, Kiri Nathan and Supie.

Coralus founder, Vicki Saunders, observes that all five Ventures are linked by themes of connectedness, technology and sustainability: values which closely align with those of Coralus itself.

“The entrepreneurs who lead these Ventures benefit not just from the financial support offered, but also from the networking, professional development and business advice opportunities that are the hallmark of a community of business leaders and innovators that is founded on relationships and acts of radical generosity as opposed to transactions.”

In 2022, SheEO rebranded to Coralus to better reflect the community and its trajectory – one that is ever evolving, transforming and regenerating. In a somewhat unorthodox process, the new name was co-created by the community itself throughout a six-week process.

How it Works:

The Coralus model has hundreds of women and non-binary folks (called Activators) contributing capital into a collective fund as an act of radical generosity, with the money loaned out at no interest to women and non-binary-led businesses (called Ventures) working on the world’s ‘to do’ list and paid back over a five-year period. Selected Ventures also get access to Coralus’ networks, buying power and expertise to grow their business.

About Coralus:

Coralus (formerly SheEO) is a high-impact economic + social model powered by a uniquely inclusive community. Members offer and access resources at their own pace, creating a self-regenerating pay-it-forward pool of skills, connections, funds, and support then used to advance the UN's Sustainability Goals ("The World's To-do List"). Coralus has circulated nearly $12M to 140+ women- and nonbinary-led ventures by distributing capital via crowdsourced decision-making.

Vicki Saunders, as global founder of Coralus, set out to create an entirely different funding model for women. After decades of watching the low percentage of venture capital going to women, and less than one per cent of corporate procurement going to women-led businesses – Vicki developed a model to not only help businesses with networked support but also to create a positive financial impact on the companies and the communities within which they operate. For more information or to see the complete list of Ventures and Activators, please visit coralus.world.

Previous successful Coralus (formerly SheEO) Ventures:

2017 2018 2019/2020* 2021 2022 Brainfit Beany AWWA Atutahi Again Again DermNet Chia Sisters Goodbye BDÉT Banquer Pure Peony Guardian Angel Security Jobloads Farm Plans Chooice ShearWarmth The Better Packaging Co. Kiri Nathan Ltd Kete Kai Kitcal The Hello Cup Nisa Supie Te Whenua Group

