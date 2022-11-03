Countdown Workers Sign Major New Deal That Could Form Basis For FPA

Thousands of FIRST Union members at Countdown supermarkets have voted to accept a significant new 2-year Collective Agreement that includes wage increases of around 12%, a starting Living Wage, improvements to pandemic leave and sick leave, and commitments to work collaboratively on urgent security and staffing issues.

The new Collective Agreement, negotiated by a team of FIRST Union delegates and nationally voted on by members over the last month, puts Countdown workers on some of the highest wages in the supermarket industry and could lay the groundwork for a Fair Pay Agreement (FPA) in the sector to cover all workers across the country, said Ben Peterson, FIRST Union Acting Retail and Finance Secretary.

"Full credit goes to our tireless Countdown delegates, who have worked selflessly for their colleagues across Aotearoa to negotiate a deal that benefits everyone who works for the company as well as the communities they live in," said Mr Peterson.

"Besides meaningful wage increases, the deal also includes a commitment to urgently work alongside the company on the crucial issues of safe staffing levels and security at work."

"Given that this is a national agreement covering around 18,000 workers with a focus on fairer pay and safer supermarkets, this is as close to a practical framework for a future FPA as you could design."

Catherine Richards, a Countdown checkout manager and member of FIRST Union’s bargaining team, said the new agreement took considerable negotiation and collaboration between FIRST Union members from across the country over several months.

"The pay increase is the difference between working an extra shift to earn a little bit more or working one because you have to pay your bills that week," said Ms Richards.

"Coming out of a three-year agreement, it was important to catch up during a cost of living crisis and I’m proud of what we were able to achieve."

"It’s exciting that this work is raising the standard for supermarket workers overall and that it could contribute to a future FPA."

Mr Peterson also confirmed that FIRST Union members at retail chain Cotton On have concluded bargaining and ratified a new national agreement containing pay increases between 11.5-13.7%, 2-year and 5-year rates, and a starting Living Wage.

"It’s an incredible result for Cotton On workers - this is the first time we’ve been able negotiate a Living Wage deal with the company - and it’s encouraging that at the end of 2022, almost all of our FIRST Union retail members will be earning a minimum of the living wage."

"It’s all down to the bargaining work of our members and organisers, not employers’ benevolence - there has never been a better time to join your union as we move into 2023."

