No Let-up For Skill Shortages

Thursday, 3 November 2022, 7:09 am
Press Release: Business New Zealand

Unemployment stats released today show no let-up for skill shortages, says BusinessNZ.

Todays’ Household Labour Force data from Stats NZ show extreme skill shortages continuing for employers, BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope said.

"With unemployment remaining at historically low levels, and employment and underutilisation figures remaining unchanged from the last quarter, we can see extreme pressures continuing on the workforce.

"Meanwhile, wage rates continue to rise as shown in the latest Labour Cost Index and Quarterly Employment Surveys.

"Any changes to loosen up migration policies are taking time to have an effect, so it is difficult to see labour market conditions easing soon."

Mr Hope said while businesses were taking extensive measures to grow their own skills in the workforce, New Zealand still needed skills across all levels and all sectors.

"Our workforce is nearing dangerous levels of burn-out, caused by a lack of skilled workers to fill job openings. The safety risks involved with stretching our current workforce are mounting and alarm bells are already sounding in the business community.

"We need to get moving now on immigration policy that is as effective and efficient as possible, with a coordinated global attraction strategy in place.

"It’s essential our immigration policy is working to welcome more international skills and workers, during a global war for talent.

"BusinessNZ favours immigration policy that is simple, open and permissive.

"We look forward to the Government working closely and at pace with industries to ensure we’re getting the skills we need, where they’re needed."

