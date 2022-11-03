Designs.ai: The All-In-One Design Tool

Designs.ai is an all-in-one creative suite using AI-powered tools to help anyone produce creative work without the creative struggle. In the Design.ai suite are these helpful tools to make content creation a breeze:

Designmaker

This is a simplified online design tool. It provides access to millions of pieces of content that anyone can use to create virtually any type of project. You can start from scratch by generating a new design or use one of thousands of templates, images, or ideas. Additionally, you could walk through one of the helpful tutorials to get you off on the right foot. Further, scaling your project with AI is easy with this tool. It even has a design wizard to help you get started!

Graphicmaker

Graphicmaker is a free online SVG editing tool with hundreds of vectors and illustrations to choose from. Graphicmaker is a complete library of illustrative resources to make your project effective and visually pleasing, from a duotone cartoon set to flat circle scenes to a host of others. Graphic design & editing are made easy with this online tool.

Logomaker

Create your own brand identity in 3 easy steps with this A.I. logo generator. It has over 10,000+ icons to choose from. With this tool, you can generate thousands of logos in just seconds. Furthermore, smart suggestions for icons, fonts, and colors are available to help you make informed decisions about your logo. With the Logomaker you can also export a full A.I. brand kit.

With the logomaker, you can generate all your brand collateral at once. The kit includes branded merchandise mockups, media logos, and style guidelines. It also includes brand narration, as well as device, product, and business card mockups. This is everything you need to get your brand off the ground!

Videomaker

This online video creation tool uses A.I. and millions of premium content pieces to transform a script into a finished, professional video. The only tool you will need to create amazing videos for your business or project. Top-quality stock content combined with AI delivers professional results at a fraction of other platforms' cost, effort, and time.

Using advanced machine learning techniques, Videomaker helps you focus on your project while providing you with the most accurate, time-saving, and easy-to-use tools. This unique video technology also offers keyword content suggestions and state-of-the-art automated scene cutting for your videos.

The available library of video assets is absolutely staggering! Millions of images, thousands of audio files, 50 voices, and 20 languages make up this powerful tool for video creation. Video creation is made easy and intuitive with Videomaker. In addition, there is no software to install! Furthermore, it’s easy to share and collaborate. One click will share video project links, and you can also share all your drafts at no additional cost.

Color Matcher

Color Matcher is a free online color palette generator with endless color combinations to use in your designs. Whatever your choice of colors, the color palettes in Color Matcher can match it! You can also experiment with gradients, overlays, text, color meanings, and an image color extractor. This tool will satisfy all your color needs for any project.

Font Pairer

This assistive tool is a free online font combination generator using A.I. to generate unique downloadable font palettes. Inmagine is revolutionizing content creation! They use AI to make font design easy for anyone, including freelancers, marketers, influencers, and business owners.

