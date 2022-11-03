Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Bus & Coach Association Has Released A Revised Alpine Code To Further Promote Safety Standards In Alpine Environments

Thursday, 3 November 2022, 12:34 pm
Press Release: Bus and Coach Association

The BCA developed the revised Alpine Code, working closely with alpine bus operators and government agencies. Version two of the Code continues to be the consolidation of best practice designed for transport operators taking passengers to and from recreational, high-altitude mountain environments such a ski fields, during winter.

“Whilst the Code still exceeds the legislative minimum,” says Bus and Coach CEO Ben McFadgen, “it is of absolute importance that both vehicles and their drivers are prepared for the extremes of Alpine environments.”

The Code allows passenger transport operators in alpine environments to minimise the risks related to working in such extreme environments. Originally developed after the tragic death of 11yr old Hannah Francis in 2018, the Code is a guidance document to encourage best practice in 2022 and beyond.

“By strengthening the Alpine Code even more, we want to ensure that such a tragedy never happens again” said McFadgen. “Releasing version two of the Code now will give operators the opportunity to review their fleet and practices before the next Winter season.”

The BCA would like to thank all the organisations who have taken part in the development and revision of this Code.

The revised code is being supported by a Fact sheet that can support operators in the field.

The revised Alpine Code can be viewed and downloaded on the Bus and Coach Association website: BCA Alpine Code of Practice - Bus and Coach Association (New Zealand) Incorporated

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Bus and Coach Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Statistics: Keeping Census Data Safe Is A Priority

The safety and security of information gathered during the 2023 Census is our highest priority, Stats NZ said today. More>>

Reserve Bank: Solvency Stress Test Shows Resilience To Stagflation

Rising global interest rates necessary to curb inflation will test New Zealand’s financial resilience, Governor Adrian Orr says in November 2022 Financial Stability Report. More>>

Reserve Bank: Climate Change Stress Test Highlights Flooding Risks

Preliminary climate-related stress testing analysis indicates river and surface water flooding may pose a greater risk to bank residential mortgage portfolios than coastal flooding. More>>



Statistics: NZ’s Gross Greenhouse Gas Emissions 78.8M Tonnes In 2020 

New Zealand’s gross greenhouse gas emissions were 78.8 million tonnes of CO2-e in the year ended December 2020, 20.8% higher than in 1990. More>>

Air New Zealand: All International Ports Reopened

Air New Zealand has resumed non-stop service to Chicago, bringing the airline back to all 29 of its international pre-Covid destinations. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 