Rotorua Business Awards Set To Break Records With Largest-ever Event

Friday, 4 November 2022, 11:08 am
Press Release: Rotorua Business Awards

Despite a myriad of challenges over the past two years, Rotorua’s business community is proving to be a formidable giant on the national stage, with a record number of registrations making the 2022 Tompkins Wake Rotorua Business Awards one of the largest awards in the country.

With more than 800 people coming together to celebrate the crème de la crème of the business community tomorrow, <<5 Nov>> the awards are also set to be the city’s largest in-person business event since 2019.

Run by the Rotorua Chamber of Commerce for almost 20 years, the awards are designed to celebrate innovation, creativity and best practice across the business sector.

“We’ve seen a significant jump in registrations for this year’s event which tells us two things – people are eager to reconnect face-to-face and Rotorua’s business community engages more with the awards than cities twice our size,” Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Bryce Heard says.

“While many local businesses have navigated new challenges in 2022, it is clear that this has also been a year of new opportunities, creativity, innovation and high professional standards.”

Carefully whittled down from almost a hundred entries, 51 finalists will vie for awards across 15 categories.

Chamber chair and business awards judge, Glenn Tasker says the high calibre of entrants every year highlights Rotorua’s resilience, gumption and ability to provide superior goods and services to its residents and visitors.

“Judging the business awards is no easy feat but it is one we, as judges, gladly take on as it gives us an opportunity to shine a light on the many unsung heroes in our diverse commercial landscape.

“While there is no denying many businesses are still overcoming the economic effects of the pandemic, we have also seen true displays of creativity, innovation and reinvention across multiple sectors.

“The continued support we see from the local business community further reinforces how committed our businesss leaders are to maintaining Rotorua’s reputation as a great place to live and work.”

 

2022 finalists

Toi Ohomai Creative Arts & Design (Excellence category)
The Wedding Guy
Wawata Creative
Amokura Glass
Level 13 Theme Rooms and Costume Hire
 
Scion Innovation & Technology (Excellence category)
InfraCore Limited
Local Gecko Productions
Reo Ora 
 
 
Deloitte Hospitality and Retail (Excellence category)
Pullman Rotorua
Ready2Roll Shuttles
HGD Detailing Limited
Kānuka Boutique Florist
Mamaku Blue
 
The Shine Collective Manaakitanga Tourism (Excellence category)
Rotorua Rafting Limited
Velocity Valley
Skyline Luge Rotorua 
Secret Spot Hot Tubs Rotorua
 
Pukeroa Oruawhata Holdings Primary Manufacturing and Building (Excellence category)
Evolve Construction
Classic Builders Lakes District
BOP Plumbing & Gas
Kiwispan Rotorua
Patchell Group of Companies
 
Holland Beckett Law Professional Service (Excellence Category)
Proactive Pest Solutions Ltd
Awhi Rōpū Consultants 
Mainfreight Rotorua
Chemwash Rotorua
Jasco Distributing
Index Engineering Ltd
Sofa Tech NZ
Top Staff Solutions
 
RotoruaNZ Kaitiakitanga Environmental Sustainability & Climate Change (Business category)
Rotorua Rafting Limited
Secret Spot Hot Tubs Rotorua
Mourea Coffee Company
Index Engineering Ltd
 
Timberlands Workplace Safety (Business category)
InfraCore Limited
Redwoods Treewalk & Altitude
 
MSD Employer of the Year (Business Category)
InfraCore Limited
Index Engineering Ltd
Hayes International
Third Place Café
 
Osbornes Funeral Directors Not for Profit & Social Enterprise (Business category)
Rotorua Trails Trust
Rotorua Pacific Islands Development Charitable Trust
Rotorua Community Hospice Trust
Parksyde Community Centre
 
BNZ Bilingual Business (Business category)
The Miss Rotorua Foundation
Wawata Creative
Kura Kārearea Ltd
 
NZME People's Choice
Kanuka Boutique Florist
Redwoods Treewalk and Nightlights
Seva Day Spa
Sukh Beauty Skin Clinic
Zorb Rotorua

