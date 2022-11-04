Rotorua Business Awards Set To Break Records With Largest-ever Event

Despite a myriad of challenges over the past two years, Rotorua’s business community is proving to be a formidable giant on the national stage, with a record number of registrations making the 2022 Tompkins Wake Rotorua Business Awards one of the largest awards in the country.

With more than 800 people coming together to celebrate the crème de la crème of the business community tomorrow, <<5 Nov>> the awards are also set to be the city’s largest in-person business event since 2019.

Run by the Rotorua Chamber of Commerce for almost 20 years, the awards are designed to celebrate innovation, creativity and best practice across the business sector.

“We’ve seen a significant jump in registrations for this year’s event which tells us two things – people are eager to reconnect face-to-face and Rotorua’s business community engages more with the awards than cities twice our size,” Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Bryce Heard says.

“While many local businesses have navigated new challenges in 2022, it is clear that this has also been a year of new opportunities, creativity, innovation and high professional standards.”

Carefully whittled down from almost a hundred entries, 51 finalists will vie for awards across 15 categories.

Chamber chair and business awards judge, Glenn Tasker says the high calibre of entrants every year highlights Rotorua’s resilience, gumption and ability to provide superior goods and services to its residents and visitors.

“Judging the business awards is no easy feat but it is one we, as judges, gladly take on as it gives us an opportunity to shine a light on the many unsung heroes in our diverse commercial landscape.

“While there is no denying many businesses are still overcoming the economic effects of the pandemic, we have also seen true displays of creativity, innovation and reinvention across multiple sectors.

“The continued support we see from the local business community further reinforces how committed our businesss leaders are to maintaining Rotorua’s reputation as a great place to live and work.”

2022 finalists

Toi Ohomai Creative Arts & Design (Excellence category) The Wedding Guy Wawata Creative Amokura Glass Level 13 Theme Rooms and Costume Hire Scion Innovation & Technology (Excellence category) InfraCore Limited Local Gecko Productions Reo Ora Deloitte Hospitality and Retail (Excellence category) Pullman Rotorua Ready2Roll Shuttles HGD Detailing Limited Kānuka Boutique Florist Mamaku Blue The Shine Collective Manaakitanga Tourism (Excellence category) Rotorua Rafting Limited Velocity Valley Skyline Luge Rotorua Secret Spot Hot Tubs Rotorua Pukeroa Oruawhata Holdings Primary Manufacturing and Building (Excellence category) Evolve Construction Classic Builders Lakes District BOP Plumbing & Gas Kiwispan Rotorua Patchell Group of Companies Holland Beckett Law Professional Service (Excellence Category) Proactive Pest Solutions Ltd Awhi Rōpū Consultants Mainfreight Rotorua Chemwash Rotorua Jasco Distributing Index Engineering Ltd Sofa Tech NZ Top Staff Solutions RotoruaNZ Kaitiakitanga Environmental Sustainability & Climate Change (Business category) Rotorua Rafting Limited Secret Spot Hot Tubs Rotorua Mourea Coffee Company Index Engineering Ltd Timberlands Workplace Safety (Business category) InfraCore Limited Redwoods Treewalk & Altitude MSD Employer of the Year (Business Category) InfraCore Limited Index Engineering Ltd Hayes International Third Place Café Osbornes Funeral Directors Not for Profit & Social Enterprise (Business category) Rotorua Trails Trust Rotorua Pacific Islands Development Charitable Trust Rotorua Community Hospice Trust Parksyde Community Centre BNZ Bilingual Business (Business category) The Miss Rotorua Foundation Wawata Creative Kura Kārearea Ltd NZME People's Choice Kanuka Boutique Florist Redwoods Treewalk and Nightlights Seva Day Spa Sukh Beauty Skin Clinic Zorb Rotorua

