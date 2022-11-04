Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Chapman Tripp Advises InfraRed And Northleaf Consortium On $1.7b Acquisition Of Vodafone’s Cellular Tower Network

Friday, 4 November 2022, 12:56 pm
Press Release: Chapman Tripp

 

Chapman Tripp is pleased to have advised a consortium comprised of InfraRed Capital Partners and Northleaf Capital on their acquisition, together with Infratil, of Vodafone NZ’s passive mobile network.

The consortium acquired an 80 per cent equity interest in Aotearoa Towers Limited (“TowerCo”) from Vodafone New Zealand (with Infratil retaining a 20 per cent interest). The transaction has created New Zealand’s largest independent tower company, with around 1,500 towers covering 98% of New Zealand’s population. The deal follows a similar sale of around 1,300 towers by Spark New Zealand, in which Chapman Tripp was also the lead legal advisor to the purchaser.

InfraRed Capital Partners and Northleaf Capital were advised by Chapman Tripp on all aspects of the acquisition, including due diligence, transaction documentation, debt and equity financing, regulatory approvals and completion of the transaction.

The Chapman Tripp team was led by Partner Rachel Dunne and included Partners Fiona Bennett, Tessa Baker and Gerard Souness, Senior Associates Jeremy Gray and Philip Ascroft, Senior Solicitors Lucia Tolich and Ryan Bridgman and Solicitors Ella Knoester and Stephanie Knowler. Chapman Tripp teamed up with Allens in Australia on the transaction.

Rachel Dunne says, “We have greatly enjoyed working so closely with InfraRed and Northleaf on such a significant transaction. The entire deal team worked incredibly hard to bring this transaction to a successful completion, and we are very proud of the role our people have played in assisting our clients achieve this”

TowerCo will benefit from a long-term revenue contract with Vodafone NZ, with an initial term of 20-years and the option for two 10-year extensions. Vodafone NZ has committed to building at least 390 additional sites to meet its expected coverage and capacity requirements over the next ten years.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Chapman Tripp on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



BNZ: Report Shows Healthcare Businesses Struggling With Staff Shortages, But Bright Spots Remain

A new report from BNZ, Growing Forward – 2022 Health Sector Insights, which surveyed private healthcare providers, shows the sector continues to struggle with recruiting staff... More>>


Statistics: Keeping Census Data Safe Is A Priority

The safety and security of information gathered during the 2023 Census is our highest priority, Stats NZ said today. More>>

Reserve Bank: Solvency Stress Test Shows Resilience To Stagflation

Rising global interest rates necessary to curb inflation will test New Zealand’s financial resilience, Governor Adrian Orr says in November 2022 Financial Stability Report. More>>


FIRST Union: Countdown Workers Sign Major New Deal That Could Form Basis For FPA

Thousands of FIRST Union members at Countdown supermarkets have voted to accept a significant new 2-year Collective Agreement that includes wage increases of around 12%, a starting Living Wage... More>>


Statistics: NZ’s Gross Greenhouse Gas Emissions 78.8M Tonnes In 2020 

New Zealand’s gross greenhouse gas emissions were 78.8 million tonnes of CO2-e in the year ended December 2020, 20.8% higher than in 1990. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 