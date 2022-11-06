Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Expanded Childcare Support A Big Help For Working Families – NZ Council Of Trade Unions

Sunday, 6 November 2022, 7:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions believes today’s announcement on expanded childcare assistance will be a big help to many working families.

“We welcome these changes which further underline how this Government is backing working families at a challenging time for so many,” said Council of Trade Unions Secretary Melissa Ansell-Bridges.

The changes which come into effect from April 2023 are part of a package of measures to help families and include an increase in the value of childcare assistance, a lift to the Family Tax Credit and an increase in the Best Start payment for those with newborn babies.

“We know working families are facing increasing costs across groceries, fuel, mortgages, rents and electricity so this extra support will make a real difference to those needing childcare assistance which can be a significant part of the household budget.

“It will also make it easier for those to seek work or expand their hours which so many working people are having to do to make ends meet.”

CTU economist Craig Renney said the expanded childcare assistance was a sensible response to cost-of-living pressures. “This is targeted support that focusses on a really important service. It supports families on low incomes, and increases access to a service that many working families rely on. It’s a better use of money rather than National’s irresponsible promise of uncosted, unfair, and unnecessary tax cuts which are heavily focused on the top 5% of income earners, and landlords.”

© Scoop Media

New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

NZCTU

Te Kauae Kaimahi

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions. We are the united voice for working people and their families in New Zealand.

Contact New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



University Of Auckland: Climate Change To Alter Heights Of New Zealand Waves, Modelling Shows
Climate change may reduce the heights of New Zealand’s waves from today’s levels in autumn and summer and increase wave heights in spring and winter, according to modelling... More>>



BNZ: Report Shows Healthcare Businesses Struggling With Staff Shortages, But Bright Spots Remain

A new report from BNZ, Growing Forward – 2022 Health Sector Insights, which surveyed private healthcare providers, shows the sector continues to struggle with recruiting staff... More>>


Statistics: Keeping Census Data Safe Is A Priority

The safety and security of information gathered during the 2023 Census is our highest priority, Stats NZ said today. More>>



Banking: Good Shepherd NZ And BNZ Now Offering All ‘Good Loans’ Interest And Fee Free

Through its partnership with Good Shepherd NZ, BNZ is supporting interest free Good Loans of up to $7,000 to eligible families and individuals on limited incomes to help them avoid predatory lenders and high-cost debt... More>>


FIRST Union: Countdown Workers Sign Major New Deal That Could Form Basis For FPA

Thousands of FIRST Union members at Countdown supermarkets have voted to accept a significant new 2-year Collective Agreement that includes wage increases of around 12%, a starting Living Wage... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 