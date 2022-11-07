The Great Generational Divide – Who Is The Fairest Worker Of Them All?

Workers over 50 are more likely to go above and beyond in their job than workers still to celebrate their 25th birthday.

Leading New Zealand recruiter Frog Recruitment surveyed 1107 Kiwi workers and revealed that 54 percent of recipients aged 50-plus believe they ‘go above and beyond in their job’ compared to 17 percent of recipients under 25.

Forty-three percent of those aged between 25 to 50 years said they are doing more than they need to at work.

Before anyone starts chastising Gen Z for their lack of work ethic, the survey drilled down further to reveal that 41 percent of workers below 25 prioritise their work and life balance, compared to 25-50 year generation (36 percent) and those over 50 (32 percent).

Frog Recruitment Managing Director Shannon Barlow applauds our workforce’s youngest workers for prioritising their wellbeing at work.

“After what we now know about burnout in the workplace, it’s vital people protect themselves from exhaustion and be extra careful not to burn the candle at both ends - particularly the middle generation who may be juggling work responsibilities with bringing up a family while squeezing in time to exercise, volunteer or perhaps even study.

“Older generations need to be extra careful as they are more likely to experience burnout. The concept of achieving ‘work-life-balance’ is new for mature workers. It was once perceived to get ahead in your career, you had to be seen working extra hours. It’s only recently that working smarter and with flexibility, not longer, has been the modus operandi for a productive workforce.”

Barlow believes going above and beyond at work is more likely a habit for older workers.

“Managers should be aware of the unique habits of each generation within their team and be prepared to adjust the expectations of their workforce to maximise team productivity.”

Forty-two percent of the youngest group said they are doing only what’s required and ‘are nailing their job duties only,’ compared to 21 percent of 25-50 year-olds and 14 percent of 50-plus workers who said the same.

“If Gen Zs are hitting their KPIs and are cohesive team players, employers can afford to overlook any perceived disparity in work ethic.

“It’s more important that employers are tapped into the needs of each generation, especially if they’re recruiting to fill skills shortages. Many of our clients want to attract a younger workforce, and we know employers offering policies that genuinely support healthy work-life balance will do this more successfully than those organisations that don’t,” said Barlow.

