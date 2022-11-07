Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Apptio Names Mark West Regional Vice President For Australia And New Zealand

Monday, 7 November 2022, 12:42 pm
Press Release: Apptio

Australia & New Zealand – November 7, 2022Apptio Inc, the leading provider of technology business management (TBM) and cost optimisation solutions, has appointed Mark West to Regional Vice President for Australia and New Zealand.

West is charged with evolving Apptio’s go-to-market strategy as it continues expanding in the local market, with focus on helping organisations managing spiralling cloud costs and budget waste. This includes optimising existing and establishing new relationships with A/NZ’s largest banks, retailers, telecommunications providers, and federal and state government agencies, among others, alongside Apptio’s partner ecosystem.

“The number one thing A/NZ companies – and in particular CIOs – are worried about is growing cloud spend. Everyone’s struggling with budgets, and every dollar invested counts in the face of inflation and anticipated recession,” said West.

“Apptio has great people, great technology, and an impressive customer base in Australia and New Zealand. Joining the company gives me the opportunity to directly influence local organisations’ ability to overcome financial headaches with quantifiable results, and the ability to impact a broad range of stakeholders, including business, technology and finance leaders.”

West is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) specialist who joins Apptio with more than 20 years’ technology industry experience, of which the last 12 have been in senior leadership roles. He was most recently Regional Vice President A/NZ at UiPath, prior to which he held similar positions at AppDynamics, Concur, NetSuite and Aconex.

Mark, who is based in Sydney, reports to Tarun Kumar Kalra, Vice President Asia-Pacific (APAC) at Apptio.

“The A/NZ market continues to maintain its strategic position in technology maturity and evolution curve with CIOs and CFOs of leading organisation continuing to emphasise the importance of technology spend visibility and accountability,” said Kumar Kalra. “The rapid shift of business critical workloads to public clouds is further driving the need for greater cost transparency and optimisation. We continue to witness encouraging demand and traction in this market, and Mark will be crucial at this phase of our growth.”

In A/NZ, Apptio works with Commonwealth Bank of Australia, ANZ, KPMG, Telstra, eHealth NSW, Transport for NSW, Woolworths Group, and Coles, among others.

About Apptio

Apptio gives you the power of trusted, actionable insights to connect your technology investment decisions to drive better business outcomes. More than 60 percent of Fortune 100 enterprises trust Apptio to manage to spend across the entire IT portfolio and beyond, so they can focus on delivering innovation. Apptio automatically ingests and intelligently structures vast amounts of enterprise and technology-specific spend and operational data. Apptio enables users across disciplines to report, analyse, plan, and govern their investments collaboratively, efficiently, and with confidence. Learn more at www.Apptio.com.

