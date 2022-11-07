Sileni Wines Reveals New Look

Hawkes Bay based winery Sileni is proud to introduce its new look bottle design and brand identity, refining it’s story, celebrating nature’s elements and the expressions of the land captured in every bottle.

“After a 12 month process of refining Sileni’s core values as a brand, we uncovered a global appreciation for our New Zealand heritage and the quality of our award-winning wines,” says Louis Vavasour, CEO of Booster Wine Group, the owner of Sileni.

The new brushstroke icon combines elements of sun, earth and water to mirror the natural elements from which Sileni crafts its wine. The ancient symbols of a circle (sun, earth) and inverted triangle (water) are a visual representation of the terroir reflected in every bottle.

“Sileni has always adopted a low intervention method to our winemaking, harnessing nature’s potential and reducing human interference,” says Louis.

Sileni Wines are made from vineyards nurtured in Hawkes Bay and Marlborough. The design is a step forward on the brand journey to share New Zealand's authentic vineyard expressions with the world.

“From our winemaker James Hilliard to the wider Sileni family we consider ourselves translators of the land, allowing our vineyards to express their own unique stories.

“The story is constantly changing. Each vintage is a new opportunity to turn a page, each time with unique nuances in the wine.”

Based in the Bridge Pa triangle of Hawkes Bay and with vineyards in Marlborough, Sileni has been producing world-renowned, award-winning wines since 1998 with exports to more than 40 global destinations.

As a member of the Sustainable Winegrowing programme, Sileni is fully committed to continuously working towards improving its environmental, social and economic sustainability, such as with low intervention winemaking.

This approach extends to Sileni’s resource usage, only using what is needed, with initiatives to conserve and reduce water, waste and energy. Sileni wine bottles are also made from recycled glass.

Behind the winery, Sileni has extensive native tree plantings to encourage wildlife and plant biodiversity within the vineyards while increasing natural carbon sequestration.

Sileni’s new look range is now available in supermarkets, wine stores nationwide and online, including its Merlot dominant Bordeaux blend, Rhone-style Syrah and Semillon, which tell of the warmer plains at sea level in Hawkes Bay.

The Sileni Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Pinot Gris and a ripe-style Sauvignon Blanc speak to the cooler higher altitude foothill vineyards and coastal sites.

