Pax8 Announces First Annual Global Partner Event – Beyond 2023

Tuesday, 8 November 2022, 9:04 am
Press Release: Pax8

Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, today announced its first annual partner conference, Beyond 2023. With the theme, “One Community, Infinite Innovation,” the event will be held on June 11-13, 2023, at the Gaylord Rockies Hotel in Denver, Colorado. Over 1000 IT service providers, vendors, and media are expected to attend worldwide.

“We are excited to kick off our inaugural Pax8 event,” said Jennifer Bodell, SVP of Channel, Americas at Pax8. “Beyond will deliver enablement and thought leadership for MSPs to gain more efficiencies, drive growth, and reduce risks. It will be an opportunity to learn and connect, but also a way to keep the dialogue going on how we can better serve the business needs of our partners.”

“At Beyond, Pax8 promises to offer an immersive learning experience fostering innovation and growth around cloud technologies and new emerging solutions,” said Nick Heddy, Chief Commerce Officer. “MSPs will not want to miss this transformational experience.”

The event will offer the following:

  • Thought leadership
  • Education and enablement
  • Technical training
  • Preview into the future Pax8 marketplace
  • Access to industry-leading vendors
  • Valuable networking opportunities

The three-day event content is curated specifically for partners, aimed at helping them grow their businesses, increase efficiencies, and reduce risks so their businesses can thrive. During Beyond 2023, Pax8 is expected to unveil and highlight new Pax8 products, solutions, and strategic partnerships.

Strategic planning is underway to engage partners, sponsors, industry experts, and vendors with an all-star lineup of keynotes and celebrity speakers geared to exceed partner expectations. The event will feature:

  • A Conversation with Peyton Manning
  • Francessca Vasquez, Vice President of Customer Experience and Technology, AWS
  • Jim Lee, Vice President, US Global Partner Solutions & Sales at Microsoft
  • Lucia Milică, resident Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), Proofpoint

For information about registration, hotel accommodations, and vendor exhibitor sponsorship, visit Beyond 2023. Early-bird registration expires on March 31, 2023.

About Pax8

Pax8 is the world’s favourite cloud marketplace for IT professionals to buy, sell, and manage best-in-class technology solutions. Pioneering the future of modern business, Pax8 has cloud-enabled more than 400,000 enterprises through its channel partners and processes one million monthly transactions. Pax8’s award-winning technology enables managed service providers (MSPs) to accelerate growth, increase efficiency, and reduce risk so their businesses can thrive. The innovative company has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for five years in a row. Join the revolution at pax8.com.

