From Gumboots To Luxury Swimming Pools, The Impressive 100+ Year Journey Of A NZ Swimming Pool Icon

Tuesday, 8 November 2022, 10:06 am
Press Release: Paramount Pools

The story of Paramount Pools spans more than 100 years and demonstrates its impressive evolution. From humble beginnings producing gumboots, the company later transitioned into making swimming pools - and have never looked back!

Innovation is at the core of everything they do

Throughout its long history, Paramount Pools has been at the forefront of innovation. The company started over 100 years ago when George Waldmar Skellerup, a Danish immigrant, founded Para Rubber. Skellerup gumboots were among the products sold.

Over the years, Para Rubber started diversifying its product range and saw an opportunity to expand into new territory: swimming pools. In 1967 the first Para Pool was invented and was an instant success. Generations of New Zealanders have swum, splashed, played, and learned to swim in a Para Pool.

New Zealand's largest range of swimming pools

Fast forward 50 years, the business is now known as Paramount Pools (created from the original Para wholesale Pools business). The company still manufactures the Para Pool, but has expanded its range to include a variety of contemporary and custom options.

One key evolution of Paramount Pools was the introduction of inground pools. Back in the day, most NZ swimming pools were above ground level, but as people began to value seamless and minimalistic outdoor areas, Paramount Pools adapted. Today, the company offers an impressive range of inground custom pools. These pools are luxurious and beautiful, and yet they are around a third to half of the price of concrete pools.

Keeping pools within reach of more families

Paramount Pools has successfully maintained its core values while accommodating consumers' ever-changing needs. Keeping pools within reach of more families is their mission. They achieve this by offering high-quality, yet affordable pools. It is possible to buy a pool package from just $7820 + installation. Using high-quality materials ensures that these NZ swimming pools will be durable so that families can enjoy them stress-free for many years to come.

By leveraging its extensive industry knowledge and pioneering spirit, the company has expanded its product range to offer New Zealand's largest selection of swimming pools. Online, you will find a wide range of swimming pool packages that suit all budgets and aspirations.

