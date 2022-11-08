Thinxtra Appoints Marketing Director Amid Maturing Regional Demand For Massive IoT

AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, HONG KONG, MACAU – November 8, 2022 – Australian Massive Internet of Things (IoT) company Thinxtra has appointed Carineh Grigorian as Marketing Director, completing its executive leadership team as the company strengthens its Australia and New Zealand businesses and doubles down on expansion in Hong Kong and Macau.

Grigorian is a marketing expert with 20 years’ experience in the IT, real estate and property development, and financial services sectors, with a focus on B2B and channel marketing. She is tasked with evolving Thinxtra’s marketing strategy to support the company’s fast expanding commercial and channel partnerships across asset management, indoor air quality (IAQ) monitoring, and operational technologies.

“Thinxtra gives me an opportunity to be part of an innovative and purpose-driven company providing solutions that improve how we live and work, and help create a more sustainable world,” said Grigorian. “As we continue to pioneer Massive Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in this part of the world, my focus is to help realise the massive potential of Thinxtra’s solutions for businesses and communities, and support our growing partner community to be successful with us.”

Grigorian joins Thinxtra from Arrow ECS (formerly Distribution Central), where she led the company’s marketing operations across Australia and New Zealand. During her 15 years with the distributor, she established and led localised strategies spanning digital, social and content marketing, alongside vendor product marketing for its expansive portfolio of technologies. Grigorian is credited with building a marketing team that delivered successful channel and marketing programs for Distribution Central, and was a member of the leadership team that helped grow the business from $1.6 million to $313m in revenue prior to its acquisition by Arrow in 2016.

“IoT is predicted to become an AU$1.87 trillion market this year according to IDC, and we are seeing demand for Massive IoT mature just as quickly as organisations of all sizes look for more cost-effective and efficient ways to make their assets smarter, create healthier environments, and use data to improve decision-making at scale,” said Nicholas Lambrou, CEO at Thinxtra.

“Carineh is an exceptional strategic marketer and leader renowned across the technology industry. Her extensive experience working with a wide range of organisations, combined with deep understanding of the IT channel and partner ecosystems, align perfectly with Thinxtra’s roadmap, and will be crucial in our preparations for future growth.”

This appointment marks the completion of Thinxtra’s executive leadership team, with Grigorian joining CEO Lambrou, COO and co-founder Sam Sharief, CFO Luke Austin, and Sales Director, Roger Smith.

Grigorian was a winner in the Personal Innovation - Marketing Excellence category at the 2020 ARN Innovation Awards and has served on the CompTIA ANZ Channel Community Executive Council. She is also passionate about ongoing professional development and mentoring; and works with a social enterprise in Armenia to create employment opportunities for women in rural and regional areas.

