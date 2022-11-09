Aramex Delivers For Christmas As Retailers Encouraged To Dispatch Parcels ASAP

Aramex is encouraging Kiwi retailers to dispatch Christmas orders as early as possible to avoid disappointment

Aramex has provided key dates and helpful tips to enable the best chance of delivery prior to Christmas

As Christmas rapidly approaches, retailers and e-tailers are being encouraged to dispatch parcels as early as possible to ensure delivery by 25 December. It’s the busiest season of the year for the courier industry, fuelled by the popularity of online shopping and e-commerce sales events including Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The Aramex team is gearing up to deliver millions of parcels, with a scaled-up fleet that includes additional resources across the network.

“To help us deliver in time for the big day, we’re encouraging everyone to please send their parcels as early as possible,” says Aramex NZ CEO Mark Little. “The earlier you send, the sooner parcels will arrive.”

“We know how important it is to Kiwis that gifts, decorations, Christmas treats and festive season supplies arrive in time,” he says. “If it’s important to our customers, it’s important to us and we will do everything we can to deliver on time.”

To assist with year-end parcel delivery, Aramex has these important tips:

Take note of sending cut-off times to ensure parcels arrive before Christmas Day

View the handy Aramex guide regarding cut-off times attached. Christmas is around the corner, so the sooner parcels are sent, the better.

Make use of tracking tools to anticipate delivery

Customers can track their parcels on the Aramex website by entering the label number. Visit Aramex.co.nz/tools/track

Remember to allow extra time for rural deliveries

As it can take a bit longer to get to some outlying areas, senders should allow extra time for deliveries to any rural areas.

Clearly mark your parcels

Making sure the full and correct address is on parcels, along with the correct postal code, makes delivery faster.

“We look forward to delivering for our customers and supporting them to ensure their customers receive Christmas orders in good time,” Little says. ““Our incredible franchise owners and employees across the network are committed to delivering this peak sales season. We want everyone to have a happy Christmas!”

To find out more, visit Aramex.co.nz

