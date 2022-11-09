Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

National Road Carriers Supports 21 Days Diesel Holdings

Wednesday, 9 November 2022, 2:33 pm
Press Release: National Road Carriers

National Road Carriers Association (NRC) sees the Government’s announcement today to increase onshore fuel holdings to 21 days for diesel as a significant step forward.

NRC CEO Justin Tighe-Umbers says onshore fuel holdings are a critical part of our domestic supply chain resilience.

“Ninety-three per cent of our goods are delivered via diesel trucks, including the critical exports that pay our way such as dairy, logging and agriculture,” says Mr Tighe-Umbers.

“New Zealand is almost entirely dependent on international shipping for our ground fuels, and there is no guarantee we won’t face more supply chain disruptions or shipping lane volatility in the near term as global instability rises in north Asia and Europe.

“Ideally, I’d like to see an even longer onshore fuel stock requirement given our vulnerability, 30 days or beyond. The challenge is, this requires building more storage facilities for a fuel that is being transitioned away from, so oil companies are reluctant to invest.”

