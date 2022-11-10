Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Businesses To Benefit From Reduction In Payment Fees As New Regulation Kicks In

Thursday, 10 November 2022, 8:56 am
Press Release: Commerce Commission

With a reduction in fees businesses are charged to accept Mastercard and Visa payments, the Commerce Commission says there will be immediate relief for small to medium businesses – and the benefits are expected to flow through to consumers over time.

Commissioner, John Small, says businesses’ costs are reducing because new regulations lower a significant component of the costs that their payment providers face. This regulation comes into effect on November 13, with many payment providers (usually banks) already having taken measures to comply.

With a reduction in costs, payment providers will be able to lower their fees for the vast majority of businesses in New Zealand – and particularly small and medium-sized retailers who rely on card-based transactions.

“SMEs like restaurants, your hairdresser, bakeries, cafés and other retailers – who make up most businesses in the country – should see immediate and permanent relief in what they are charged by their payment provider.

“Off the back of this reduction in fees, we will be watching for what we expect to see in these businesses sharing this benefit with their consumers.”

Dr Small says where businesses surcharge consumers for paying with Mastercard or Visa cards, the surcharge should be no more than the cost the business is charged for accepting that payment. In turn consumers should start to see surcharges reduce.

He says businesses who do not understand how these changes impact them should get in touch with their payment provider.

The Commission is currently producing guidance to assist payment providers comply with their obligation under the new regulations. The final guidance is expected to be issued before the end of the year.


Background

The new regulation is part of the Retail Payment System Act 2022 (the Act), which also gives the Commerce Commission the powers to, amongst other things:

  • Monitor payment providers and the networks they operate in
  • Regulate certain networks of retail payments, for example, the Visa and Mastercard networks
  • Set requirements for businesses that limit surcharging to no more than the costs of accepting payments

The term ‘payment provider’ is used to describe suppliers of payment services to businesses so that they can accept payments from consumers in-person or online.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Commerce Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


National Road Carriers: Supports 21 Days Diesel Holdings
National Road Carriers Association (NRC) sees the Government’s announcement today to increase onshore fuel holdings to 21 days for diesel as a significant step forward... More>>


James Cook University: New Dates For Māori Settlement Of Aotearoa

New archaeological research has provided a much more precise timeline for Māori settlement of Aotearoa (New Zealand) - with human settlement taking place as early as the mid- 13th century... More>>

MIA: High Global Prices Drive Export Values For New Zealand Red Meat But Challenges Lie Ahead

High global prices continue to drive export growth for New Zealand red meat with the value of exports to almost all major markets increasing during September, however there are signs of a slow-down in some key markets... More>>


MetOcean: Bay Of Plenty Record Marine Heatwave: A Year Of Hot Waters

Today, marine heatwave conditions in the Bay of Plenty have lasted an unprecedented full year – the longest continuous marine heatwave so far recorded for New Zealand... More>>



Financial Services Council: Welcomes News Of Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr’s Reappointment

FSC CEO Richard Klipin said, “The FSC has worked closely with the Reserve Bank over the past few years and it has a critical role to play in the stability and confidence of the financial system... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 