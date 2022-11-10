Octana.io Raises $1.5M Pre-Seed Round To Accelerate The Adoption Of Headless Content Management Systems Around The World

Octana.io today announced their NZD $1.5m Pre-Seed capital raise led by local innovator, Hillfarrance Venture Capital.

Octana, which was spawned in mid 2022 from award winning digital agency Apolinar, helps organisations adopt headless Content Management Systems, such as Contentful, by giving them a simple, quick and easy way to build, manage and maintain complex websites on top of any headless content management system.

Headless platforms, like Contentful, are becoming increasingly popular as organisations are impacted by the maintenance, scalability and security issues associated with legacy monolithic platforms such as WordPress. However, without an app like Octana in their technology stack, they can easily run into complexity and content management issues that can prove very costly to solve, in part due to the constantly changing nature of website projects.

Anna Dao, Octana’s Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer said: “This is obviously an important milestone for us and we are delighted to be partnering with Hillfarrance who share our vision and passion for the way websites are built and maintained. This funding will allow us to accelerate our growth and scale our team, creating more technology jobs within the Queenstown Lakes region.”

Anna continued: “We have proven across Australasia that Octana can create huge value for organisations such as UP Education and Dubber, whose marketing teams now have the tools they need to manage their own headless websites without the help of developers. It’s now time to take Octana into marketplaces such as the Contentful App Marketplace in order to drive mass adoption of headless technologies across the world.”

Rob Vickery, Founder and Managing Partner at Hillfarance said: “We’re delighted to be supporting the team at Octana as they set out to transform the way organisations use headless platforms. We have huge conviction in founders that come from the creative industries and the way in which they build businesses, grow teams and use innovative ways to change their customers’ lives for the better.”

He continued: “I believe Octana is the right product at the right time supported by a team with a proven track record of delivery which is why we decided to fund the round in its entirety. We are deeply excited about the innovation coming out from the Queenstown Lakes region and we intend to build a base there in the first quarter of 2023.”

Octana is offered as a stand-alone software app that can be hosted anywhere. It talks directly to the headless platform via APIs and gives organisations the ability to build and maintain beautiful websites quickly and easily using modern design systems. With Octana, marketing teams can create pages, change content, run campaigns and operate at scale without having to engage developers or agencies to support them, which is transforming the way they interact with the web and radically changing the economics of website management.

About Octana

Octana is a software app that gives organisations that have adopted headless content management systems the ability to build and maintain beautiful websites quickly and easily using modern design systems. With Octana, marketing teams can create pages, change content, run campaigns and operate at scale without having to engage developers or agencies to support them, which is transforming the way they interact with the web and radically changing the economics of website management.

About Hillfarrance

Hillfarrance Venture Capital is one of the leading early stage venture funds in New Zealand. Based in Auckland, Hillfarrance invests in audacious entrepreneurs who are solving the biggest challenges that matter in the worlds of artificial intelligence, gaming and content and climate change. The companies they invest in are predominantly focused on international expansion, especially into the US, and pushing the technological frontiers of what is possible in their sectors.

