Kordia Selected To Deliver Key Radio Infrastructure For The Government’s New Public Safety Network

Friday, 11 November 2022, 9:38 am
Press Release: Kordia

Kordia, in partnership with Tait Communications, has been selected by the New Zealand Government to deliver a key part of its new Public Safety Network, a secure digital radio communications network that will provide frontline emergency responders with a mission critical and highly available communications system. The overall Public Safety Network is estimated to be worth NZ$1.4 billion to build and operate over 10 years.

“Kordia is immensely proud to have been selected, alongside our partner Tait Communications, to deliver this important part of the new Public Safety Network,” says Shaun Rendell, CEO of Kordia.

Rendell says that Kordia has long been the trusted partner to deliver critical connectivity solutions, including broadcast and safety of life communications, to some of New Zealand’s most important public and private organisations.

“Our unique experience in building, designing, maintaining, and operating specialist networks in New Zealand means we’re well versed in how to deliver solutions of this critical importance and magnitude. We’re thrilled to be able to apply our expertise to this nationally significant project, that will benefit the emergency services and all New Zealanders, now and in the future.”

Kordia will draw on many different parts of its business to deliver the project – from its engineers and architects, who will design and build the network, through to its cyber security division, who will work to ensure the new network is secure by design.

Kordia’s inhouse field services team will be responsible for the installation of infrastructure, as well as maintenance of over 450 sites. In addition, Kordia’s Network Operations Centres will monitor the network infrastructure 24/7 to ensure best performance.

Rendell says Kordia is very pleased to be partnering with another New Zealand owned business, Tait Communications, to work on this critical infrastructure project.

“Tait share our in-depth understanding of critical communications ecosystems, as well as a commitment to working collaboratively with customers to provide innovative solutions that will make a tangible difference in enhancing emergency services’ frontline communications. We’re looking forward to working in partnership with Tait as this project progresses.”

