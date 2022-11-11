New Zealand Airports Association Appoints New Chief Executive

The New Zealand Airports Association (NZ Airports) is pleased to announce the appointment of Billie Moore as their new Chief Executive.

Billie brings extensive government and stakeholder management experience having been a former diplomat and working in a number of Ministries. Billie served as New Zealand's Consul-General to New South Wales and Queensland for four years, before returning to Wellington in 2019 to lead government relations for Tourism New Zealand, including joining TNZ's executive team during the response to COVID-19.

Most recently Billie has been in the role of Chief Advisor at the Ministry for the Environment, working with the Chief Executive and executive team across the Ministry's engagement and key relationships.

“We are excited to have someone with Billie’s background and experience to lead the association moving forward. Airports play a critical role in the prosperity and wellbeing of New Zealand communities so ensuring a strong and sustainable sector is very important” says NZ Airports Chair Malcolm Johns.

Billie takes over from retiring chief executive Kevin Ward, whose long service and achievements were celebrated at the association’s annual Hui in September.

Billie takes up the role of Chief Executive based in Wellington in December.

