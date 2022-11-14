IoT Tech Allowing A More Sustainable NZ

Simple, uncomplicated pieces of technology, connected together via the internet is creating a vast Internet of Things across Aotearoa that will help Kiwis respond better to climate challenges and improve business productivity.

Businesses looking for ways to be more productive are using sensors to collect data and the process often creates more climate-friendly outcomes, IoT NZ executive director Alison Mackie says.

She has just released her whitepaper for IoT Alliance NZ and BlockchainNZ which looks into the different use-cases including water, energy and supply chain logistics.

“For example, a mussel farm in the Firth of Thames recently deployed a new IoT sensor system to check salinity which reduced the number of times they had to take a boat out,” Mackie says.

“This is not only saving tens of thousands of dollars but also thousands of metric tonnes of carbon over a year.

“One of New Zealand’s largest IoT providers, Spark, has deployed more than a million IoT devices connecting across multiple sectors including energy, industry, property, transport, food, forestry, and agriculture.

“The IoT Alliance brings together 100 leading New Zealand IoT providers and users to collaborate on accelerating the environment that enables these devices to be used safely and productively across the country.”

There are a lot of opportunities for using IoT devices to make New Zealand’s cities better and the smart cities working group has been working on increasing the adoption of tech that can help make cities safer and run smoother.

More efficient transport flow is critical to reducing climate impact. A recently released report by the IoT Alliance on the impact of combining IoT and blockchain technologies identifies multiple benefits from using these digital technologies for climate mitigation and adaption in the water, energy and supply chain logistics sectors.

Mackie says the integration of different technologies alongside IoT devices allows for a broader understanding of the environment.

“This is from collecting, analysing, and extracting understanding from data we can make a significant difference in how we live sustainably. Data collected today through IoT devices will not only serve us in the short-term but for generations to come.

“Digital technologies, including the Internet of Things, will be critical for New Zealand to reach its emissions reduction commitments.”

The IoT's exponential growth is partly due to the plethora of industrial applications it offers, as well as the competitive advantages it may provide at a corporate level.

IoT may well be considered a powerful ally in the fight against climate change, as the world looks at accessible, scalable and economically viable ways to protect the planet.

